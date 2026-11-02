Ravens Receive More Bad QB News With Tyler Huntley Injury Update

It was supposed to be a moment of hope for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson, the franchise’s heart and soul, was finally back on the field after missing three agonizing weeks with a high ankle sprain. The offense, which had sputtered without him, was ready to roar again. But on the very first play of the game against the Buffalo Bills, the unthinkable happened. Jackson took a hit, came down awkwardly, and immediately grabbed his hand. The sideline grew tense, then quiet, as trainers rushed to his side. Within moments, the worst-case scenario became reality: Jackson was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a thumb injury. The air deflated from the entire stadium. Fans who had waited weeks to see their MVP quarterback lead his team suddenly found themselves holding their breath for a different reason. What started as a triumphant return had morphed into a fresh nightmare, and the weight of it pressed down on everyone wearing purple and black.

After the game, the news grew even darker. Jackson would need surgery on his thumb, and he was placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he would miss at least the next four games. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, this was a gut punch that left even the most optimistic Ravens fan reeling. This wasn’t just a setback; it was a seismic shift in the team’s trajectory. Jackson, who had been playing through pain to get back on the field, now faced an uncertain road to recovery. The injury not only threatened his immediate season but also raised questions about how much the Ravens could lean on him down the stretch. The locker room, usually buzzing with confidence, felt heavy. The man who had carried this franchise on his shoulders for years was now sidelined once again, and the weight of his absence suddenly felt unbearable. For a team that had already weathered so much adversity, this felt like the cruelest twist of fate yet.

As if the football gods hadn’t already been cruel enough, the Ravens’ backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, who had stepped in so bravely in Jackson’s absence, was also struck down. Huntley, who had started the game’s first half with grit and determination, suffered a toe injury that ultimately forced him out of action. The news that it was believed to be a turf toe sent a chill through the Ravens’ fanbase. Turf toe can be a tricky, lingering injury that keeps players out for weeks, especially quarterbacks who rely on planting their foot to throw. Huntley was scheduled for an MRI on Monday, and the uncertainty was suffocating. If he was forced to miss significant time, the team would be left in an even more precarious position. The training room, already crowded with key players, was becoming the epicenter of the Ravens’ season. Every injury felt like a domino falling, and the team’s depth was being tested in ways no one had anticipated.

And then there was Joe Fagnano, the undrafted rookie who suddenly found himself thrust into the spotlight. With Huntley down, Fagnano made his NFL debut in a game that was already slipping away. His performance was understandably shaky—completing 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and throwing an interception. It wasn’t the debut he had dreamed of, but it was also the kind of baptism by fire that no young quarterback ever wants to face. The Ravens’ coaching staff had to watch helplessly as their offense struggled to find any rhythm with a practice-squad call-up behind center. Fagnano showed flashes of arm talent, but he also looked every bit of an undrafted rookie trying to navigate the chaos of an NFL game. And to make matters even more dire, the team’s fourth-string quarterback, Skyler Thompson, was already on injured reserve. The quarterback room, once a position of strength, had become a medical ward, leaving the Ravens with just one healthy arm on the entire roster.

With the NFL trade deadline looming on November 10, the Ravens find themselves at a crossroads. They can either ride with Fagnano and pray for the best, or they can make a desperate phone call to free agency or the trade market. Names like Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, or even a reunion with a veteran like Joe Flacco began circulating in fan forums and sports talk shows. The front office, usually methodical in its approach, now faces immense pressure to act quickly. Adding a seasoned backup could stabilize a team reeling from injuries, but such a move is not without risk. Would a new quarterback learn the playbook in time? Could they build chemistry with the offense in just a few days? The Ravens’ brain trust knows that every game now carries extra weight, and the margin for error has disappeared entirely. The clock is ticking, and the decisions made in the next 48 hours could define the entire season.

To make matters even more nerve-wracking, the Ravens have a quick turnaround. They host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football, just four days after their heartbreaking loss. There’s no time to grieve, no time to practice extensively with a new quarterback, and no time to heal. The team will have to fly by the seat of their pants, crafting a game plan around whatever shred of stability they can find under center. The players, however, have shown resilience before. This is a locker room that has faced adversity all season, from season-ending injuries to close losses. They know the season is far from over, and they know that every great team has a story of overcoming these exact kinds of obstacles. But even the most hardened veterans would admit that the road ahead feels daunting. For the fans, the hope is that Jackson’s surgery is a success, that Huntley’s toe isn’t serious, and that someone—anyone—can step up and keep the ship afloat. In the meantime, Ravens Nation can only hold its collective breath and wonder what fresh test this season has in store. The games must go on, and Thursday can’t come soon enough for a team desperate to wash the taste of Sunday out of their mouths.