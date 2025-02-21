Elon Musk wields ‘chainsaw for bureaucracy’ on stage at CPAC to symbolize DOGE’s massive government cuts

Summarize and humanize this content to 2000 words in 6 paragraphs in English

Elon Musk took the CPAC stage by storm on Thursday — decked out in a “Dark MAGA” outfit and wielding a prop chainsaw to signify the Department of Government Efficiency’s financial cuts to the federal government.

President of Argentina Javier Milei gifted the world’s richest man the chromed-out chainsaw ahead of Musk’s sit-down interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in Maryland, on Thursday evening.

Melei handed Musk the power tool while on stage — with the DOGE chief then triumphantly holding the chainsaw above his head in a macho gesture to the conservative crowd.

“This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy!” Musk declared, adding simply, “Chainsaw!”

The saw blade is engraved with Milei’s catchphrase, “Viva la libertad carajo!,” which roughly translates to “Long live freedom, Goddammit!”

In a video posted to X, an ecstatic and cackling Melei greets a sunglasses-wearing Musk with a big hug — then presents him with the symbolic cost-cutting tool.

Musk was seemingly pleased with the gift posting a photo on his social media platform X with the caption, “This is a real picture.”

Melei’s government slashing actions in Argentina have reportedly been an inspiration for the DOGE project, which aims at eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in executive branch agencies.

DOGE is currently facing challenges in DC federal court — with the Trump administration saying that Musk is not an employee of the department, though he is overseeing the project.

Musk’s personal life is facing its own challenges all in the public eye, with a woman recently coming forward to say he fathered her newborn.

A week after the conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed to have given birth to his 13th child — one of Musk’s other baby mamas, pop star Grimes, is calling out the billionaire for ignoring a pressing health concern for one of their children.

The “Oblivion” singer took to X on Thursday evening to publicly call out Musk for ignoring their child’s undisclosed “medical crisis.”

“I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation,” Grimes wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

“This requires immediate attention. If you don’t want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon,” she wrote.

“I’m not giving any details but he won’t respond to texts calls or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap, so I need him to f–king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that’s where we are at,” Grimes concluded shortly before deleting the public pleas.

Last week, Grimes publicly lambasted Musk for bringing their son X to an Oval Office press conference.

“He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me,” she wrote on the platform after a fan alerted her to the public showing.