Fox News Digital’s News Quiz: September 5, 2025

In a notable military development this week, U.S. Marines conducted what officials are describing as an unprecedented strike against a vessel reportedly affiliated with drug cartel operations. While details remain limited, this action signals an intensification of efforts to combat maritime drug trafficking routes that have long plagued coastal waters. Such operations typically require significant intelligence gathering and interagency coordination, highlighting the evolving tactics being employed in the ongoing battle against narcotics smuggling. This military engagement comes at a time when cartels have increasingly sophisticated capabilities at sea, prompting more aggressive responses from U.S. forces tasked with interdiction efforts.

Meanwhile, on the political front, the contentious relationship between former President Donald Trump and comedian Rosie O’Donnell appears to have escalated once again. Their long-standing public feud, which dates back years before Trump’s presidency, has resurfaced with new developments that have captured media attention. This renewed animosity serves as a reminder of how personal conflicts between public figures can remain surprisingly durable even as the political landscape evolves. The Trump-O’Donnell dispute has historically featured harsh rhetoric from both sides, becoming one of the more memorable celebrity feuds in recent American popular culture.

In entertainment news, rapper Snoop Dogg recently shared an unexpected perspective about children’s media, expressing discomfort with a particular scene in a Disney Pixar production. This candid commentary from the music icon offers an interesting glimpse into how even established entertainment figures can be caught off guard by content in family films. Snoop’s willingness to discuss his reaction challenges the assumption that celebrities—particularly those associated with adult-oriented entertainment—are unaffected by scenes in children’s movies, showing a more vulnerable side to his public persona.

