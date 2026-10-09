Fox News Digital’s News Quiz: October 9, 2026

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If you have ever found yourself scrolling through the news and wondering whether you are truly keeping up with the whirlwind of current events, the Fox News Digital News Quiz is here to put your curiosity to the test. This week’s edition is particularly intriguing, because it pulls from stories that are not just headline-grabbing but also deeply revealing about the way our world works. The quiz challenges readers to recall and reflect on two major stories: the FBI’s tracking of phone activity belonging to President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, back in 2023, and the bittersweet news that a longtime frozen pizza brand has officially ended production. These two items may seem unrelated at first glance, but together they capture the strange and varied nature of the modern news cycle, where matters of national security and political intrigue share space with the quiet, nostalgic moments of everyday consumer life. The quiz is not simply a test of memory; it is an invitation to slow down, think carefully, and connect the dots between the stories that shape our conversations, our dinners, and our understanding of the country we live in. Whether you are a dedicated news junkie or someone who simply catches the headlines in passing, there is something genuinely satisfying about testing yourself and discovering what you actually absorbed from the week’s reporting.

The first major story featured in this week’s quiz takes us into the high-stakes world of Washington politics and federal investigations. According to the quiz, the FBI was tracking the phone activity of Susie Wiles in 2023, a revelation that adds another layer to the complicated relationship between the federal government and the inner circle of President Donald Trump. Wiles, who now serves as the White House chief of staff, has long been a powerful and influential figure behind the scenes, known for her strategic mind and her ability to navigate the treacherous waters of political campaigns and administrations. The idea that her phone activity was being monitored by federal investigators is the kind of story that makes people stop and reread the headline, because it raises so many questions about privacy, power, and the boundaries of government oversight. For those who took the quiz, this story was a reminder that the news is often more than just a series of events; it is a puzzle where every piece matters. It also humanizes the political world, because behind every official title and every policy decision there are real people whose lives are touched by investigations, legal battles, and the constant pressure of public scrutiny. Even if you are not deeply invested in partisan politics, there is something universally compelling about a story involving the chief of staff, the FBI, and the quiet mystery of phone records. It makes you wonder what else is happening beneath the surface, and it encourages you to approach the news with a healthy dose of curiosity and skepticism. The quiz turns that curiosity into a game, allowing you to engage with the story in a way that feels personal and interactive rather than passive and overwhelming.

On the other end of the spectrum, the quiz also shines a spotlight on a much simpler, yet surprisingly emotional, story: a longtime frozen pizza brand ending production. There is something about the loss of a beloved food product that touches people in a way that political scandals sometimes cannot. For decades, that frozen pizza was likely a staple in countless American homes, appearing on dinner tables during busy weeknights, at sleepovers with friends, and in college dorm rooms where cooking was limited to whatever could be accomplished in a microwave or a standard oven. It was the reliable backup plan when cooking felt like too much effort, and it was the comfort food that never seemed to let you down. When a brand like that announces it is ending production, it feels less like a corporate decision and more like the end of an era. It invites memories of childhood, family traditions, and the small rituals that make ordinary days feel special. The quiz cleverly includes this story because it recognizes that news is not only about politics, economics, and global affairs; it is also about the cultural touchstones that bind us together. Food is a universal language, and the disappearance of a familiar frozen pizza from grocery store freezers is a quiet reminder that nothing stays the same forever. It also makes the quiz more accessible and enjoyable for a wider audience, because you do not need to be a policy expert to have an opinion about pizza. You just need to have taste buds and a memory. By including this story, the quiz acknowledges that the news is a tapestry woven from both serious and lighthearted threads, and that being an informed citizen means appreciating both the weight of the moment and the small pleasures that make life a little more bearable.

The quiz also builds on the momentum of previous editions, creating a sense of continuity and community for those who return week after week. Last week’s quiz, for example, featured a backlash against Ms. Rachel, the beloved children’s educator who has become a household name for parents and toddlers alike, as well as the heartwarming story of a Kansas dog who led police on a memorable adventure. These stories may not have the same gravity as a federal investigation, but they are exactly the kind of news that sparks conversation at the dinner table, in group chats, and on social media. The American Culture Quiz, which is also highlighted in the announcement, offers another layer of engagement by testing your knowledge of protein power, country chart-toppers, and other elements of the cultural landscape. This combination of news and culture is deliberate, because it mirrors the way we actually consume information in the modern age. We do not live in separate silos where politics, entertainment, and everyday life exist in isolation. Instead, they bleed into one another, shaping our perceptions, our values, and our identities. A quiz that asks about the FBI and frozen pizza in the same breath is really just reflecting the chaotic, wonderful, and sometimes absurd nature of the world we live in. It gives us permission to laugh, to learn, and to admit that we do not always have all the answers. It also reminds us that knowledge is not a fixed destination but an ongoing journey, and that every week brings new opportunities to expand our understanding of the people, places, and events that shape our lives.

For those who are ready to put their knowledge to the test, the Fox News Digital News Quiz is incredibly easy to access. The announcement encourages readers to click through to download the Fox News App, where all of the quizzes can be found in one convenient location. Whether you prefer to play on your phone, tablet, or computer, the experience is designed to be user-friendly and engaging. There is a sense of anticipation that comes with each quiz, as you never quite know which stories will be featured or how obscure the questions might be. It is a bit like a weekly pop quiz from a favorite teacher, one who knows that learning should be fun and that challenge is its own reward. The ability to find all of the quizzes by clicking the provided link means that you can go back and revisit past editions, compare your scores, and see how your knowledge has grown over time. It also makes it easy to share the quiz with friends and family, turning what might be a solitary activity into a friendly competition. You might even find yourself bragging about your score at the office or challenging a sibling to beat your results. The quiz is more than just a distraction; it is a tool for connection, a way to engage with the news that is both educational and entertaining. And because the announcement promises a new quiz every week, there is always something to look forward to, a small but reliable ritual in a world that often feels unpredictable.

Ultimately, this week’s Fox News Digital News Quiz is a wonderful reminder of why we pay attention to the news in the first place. It is not just about being informed for the sake of being informed; it is about understanding the world around us, making sense of the chaos, and finding our place in the larger story. The inclusion of a politically charged story about the FBI and Susie Wiles alongside a nostalgic story about the end of a frozen pizza brand may seem jarring, but it is actually a perfect reflection of the human experience. We are complex creatures with diverse interests, and the news should reflect that complexity. By testing our knowledge, the quiz encourages us to be more thoughtful consumers of information, to ask questions, to seek out context, and to appreciate the connections between seemingly unrelated events. It also gives us a moment of joy and playfulness in the middle of our busy lives, a chance to prove to ourselves that we are paying attention and that our curiosity has not faded. So whether you are a longtime player or a first-time visitor, there is a place for you in this weekly tradition. Download the app, click through the quizzes, challenge yourself, and share the experience with others. And be sure to check back next week, because there will always be another quiz, another set of stories, and another opportunity to learn something new. Thanks for playing, and here is to staying curious, staying informed, and finding delight in the strange and wonderful world of news.