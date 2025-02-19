The Impact of the 2024 SolarStorm on Radiation Belts

The 2024 solarstorm, occurring on May 10, 2024, was a significant event that rekindled auroras on Earth, with two new radiation belts visible as far south as Florida. These belts, known as the Van Allen belts, are donut-shaped regions encircling Earth, where energetic protons and electrons trapped by Earth’s magnetic field remain stable despite solar activity.

Between the two belts lies a zone, called the slot region, which is usuallyvoid but occasionally contains charged particles. A 2012 solarstorm triggered a brief instability in this region, making it temporarily active for four weeks. Li, a space scientists at the University of Colorado, Boulder, reported that these belts are surprisingly resistant to solar storms and that the inner belt, dominated by electrons, lasted about three months, while the outer belt, mostly protons, could sustain activity for close to a year. Li described the solarstorm and space mission launched by Xinlin Li to investigate the belts, which worked for a year before going quiet.

His team later found something unexpected: the satellite mission had not detected the intense radiation during the 2024 solarstorm, causing)nations to Express concern, as the satellites were expected to be operational. However, the satellite returned in June, revealing the unexpected behavior of the belts. Li reflected on the unexpected saturation of the belts and noted that the inner belt dealt with electrons over a three-month period, while the outer belt, controlled by protons, survived a long time.

Li warns that the inner belt, made primarily of electrons, could cause additional radiation problems, particularly for satellites near the equator, given their operational exposure. He cautions that the Van Allen belts could be dangerous if their levels are too high, affecting the radiation safety for satellite and astronaut operations.

