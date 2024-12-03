Even small amounts of arsenic in drinking water can increase the risk of kidney cancer

New research from Texas A&M University School of Public Health suggests that even low levels of arsenic in drinking water can increase the risk of kidney cancer. The incidence of kidney cancer in the US has been on the rise, prompting researchers to explore potential contributing factors beyond smoking, such as arsenic. The study focused on low levels of arsenic exposure, below the regulatory threshold of 10 parts per billion, in both public and private water systems. Private well users, who are not subject to government regulations, are particularly vulnerable to arsenic exposure.

The research team, including Taehyun Roh and other experts from the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, examined the relationship between kidney cancer rates and arsenic levels in drinking water across 240 Texas counties. They analyzed cancer data from over 28,000 cases of cancer in adults aged 20 and older, alongside water testing data from state health and water boards. By using a statistical model that accounted for various factors like demographics, socioeconomic status, and other cancer risk factors, the team found that exposure to even low levels of arsenic increased the risk of kidney cancer.

Exposure to between 1 and 5 parts per billion of arsenic raised the risk of kidney cancer by 6 percent, and exposure above 5 parts per billion raised the risk by 22 percent. The study also revealed that the risk of cancer increased by 4 percent with each doubling of water arsenic levels. While the study design focused on associations rather than causality, the findings suggest that reducing arsenic exposure could potentially decrease the incidence of kidney cancer. Future research should explore individual-level data to better understand the effects of factors like lifestyle and family history of kidney cancer.

The implications of this research are significant, especially for the 40 million Americans who rely on private wells for their drinking water. While public water systems are regulated, some may still pose risks of arsenic exposure. By enhancing regulatory oversight and implementing targeted public health interventions, the incidence of kidney cancer could potentially be reduced. This study adds to existing research indicating a link between arsenic exposure and various types of cancer, including lung, bladder, and skin cancers.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Environmental Pollution and underscore the importance of monitoring and regulating arsenic levels in drinking water. By understanding the risks associated with arsenic exposure, public health officials can implement measures to reduce these risks and potentially prevent cases of kidney cancer. Collaborative efforts between government agencies, researchers, and communities can help raise awareness about the dangers of arsenic in drinking water and support initiatives to protect public health.