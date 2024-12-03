European destinations where tourists are still benefiting locals

Many travellers are seeking alternative destinations to avoid contributing to the problems of overtourism that have been plaguing many popular European destinations since the rebound of travel post-pandemic. Low-cost flights and a surging cruise industry have exacerbated the issue, causing a strain on local services and disrupting the lives of residents. As a response to these challenges, various measures have been implemented this year, such as tourist taxes and selfie bans, but they have not always been effective. Residents across Europe, from the Balearics to Venice, have been protesting against unsustainable visitor numbers. In light of this, many travellers are now looking for alternative destinations where they can still bring benefits to the economy and local residents.

One such alternative destination is Extremadura, an autonomous community in Spain bordering Portugal, which is luring digital nomads with grants of up to €15,000 to relocate to the region. This initiative aims to bolster both the population and the economy in one of Spain’s least-visited and least-developed regions. Spain’s rural communities are also being reinvigorated by digital nomads as depopulation threatens the survival of many small villages and towns. Initiatives like Rooral partner with villages suffering from population decline to welcome remote workers, providing a source of income and revitalizing local communities.

Spain’s rural villages are actively trying to attract tourists away from the overcrowded cities and busy coastline. The association of 116 of Spain’s most beautiful villages and towns, Los Pueblos Más Bonitos de España, is celebrating places with architectural beauty, cultural heritage, and green spaces. Villages like Anento and Libros are leveraging their unique offerings to draw tourists and preserve their cultural identities. Greenland is also looking to boost tourism by opening a new airport in the capital and planning a second international landing strip in the northern city of Ilulissat. The country is seeking to increase year-round tourism by offering facilities like aurora cabins and igloos for visitors seeking unique experiences in the northern regions.

Romania has joined the Schengen Zone this year, making it easier for visitors to travel to the country. The country is actively promoting tourism through campaigns like TouristGo.ro, which encourages music lovers to attend events like the Electric Castle festival. The campaign aims to divert tourists from overtouristed destinations to Romania, highlighting the country’s welcoming attitude towards visitors. Various slogans like “In some cities they don’t want you, but in Romania we love you” reflect the country’s desire to attract visitors in a sustainable manner. The website also provides tips on what to see, do, and eat in Romania, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

