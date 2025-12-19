NFL star Puka Nacua rips refs for second time this week in sour post following overtime loss

Puka Nacua’s Frustration Boils Over Following Rams’ Overtime Loss

In the wake of the Los Angeles Rams’ heartbreaking 38-37 overtime defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, star receiver Puka Nacua found himself at the center of controversy after publicly criticizing NFL officials. Following his remarkable 12-catch, 225-yard, two-touchdown performance, Nacua took to social media with a pointed message that read, “Can you say I was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.” Though quickly deleted from his X account, the post reflected the frustration felt throughout the Rams organization after a challenging loss that dropped their record to 11-4. When questioned about Nacua’s comments during the postgame press conference, head coach Sean McVay appeared equally frustrated but indicated he was unaware of the social media post, offering little in the way of explanation for his player’s outburst.

This incident represents just one chapter in what has been a tumultuous week for Nacua, who had already drawn scrutiny for his comments during a livestream with internet personality Adin Ross. During that appearance, Nacua didn’t mince words about NFL officials, stating, “The refs are the worst. These guys want to be… these guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don’t think he’s texting his friends in the group chat like, ‘Yo, you guys just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn’t P.I., but I called it.'” These remarks didn’t go unnoticed by the league, as NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Amazon Prime Video that Nacua should expect a fine for his critical comments about officiating, highlighting the league’s ongoing sensitivity to public criticism of its referees.

Beyond his comments about officials, Nacua found himself embroiled in an even more serious controversy stemming from the same livestream with Ross. During the broadcast, Ross suggested that Nacua perform a specific celebratory gesture after scoring a touchdown – rubbing his hands together following a ball spike and flex – a motion that perpetuates harmful antisemitic stereotypes. This incident prompted immediate backlash, forcing Nacua to issue a public apology before the Seahawks game. “When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people,” Nacua explained in a “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” graphic. “I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.”

The NFL also weighed in on the antisemitism controversy with its own statement, emphasizing its stance against discrimination: “The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual. The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society.” This rapid response from both Nacua and the league demonstrates the heightened awareness surrounding antisemitism in today’s cultural climate, particularly in professional sports where players’ actions and words reach millions of fans worldwide.

Despite the swirling controversies off the field, Nacua’s performance against Seattle proved that his focus remained squarely on football when it mattered most. His 225-yard receiving output represented one of the most impressive performances of his young career, showcasing the exceptional talent that has made him such a valuable asset for the Rams. Notably, during his two touchdown celebrations, Nacua refrained from performing the controversial gesture suggested by Ross, indicating his understanding of the situation’s gravity and his commitment to making amends for his earlier mistake. This ability to compartmentalize off-field distractions speaks to Nacua’s professionalism, even as his post-game comments suggest his emotional investment in the game remains intense.

As the Rams look ahead to their remaining regular season games and potential playoff matchups, Nacua’s week of controversies serves as a reminder of the intense scrutiny faced by professional athletes in today’s digital age. From criticism of officiating to inadvertent participation in harmful stereotypes, players must navigate a complex landscape where their words and actions are constantly monitored and analyzed. For Nacua, who has emerged as one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, these incidents offer valuable learning experiences about the responsibilities that come with his platform. Moving forward, the Rams organization will likely hope that their talented receiver can channel his passion productively on the field while exercising greater caution in his public appearances and statements, allowing his undeniable talent to remain the focus of conversations surrounding his name.