Granddaughter of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ author blasts DHS for use of book title in Charlotte immigration sweep

The Controversy Over “Operation Charlotte’s Web”

In a pointed rebuke, Martha White, granddaughter of renowned author E.B. White, condemned the Trump administration’s decision to name its immigration raids in Charlotte, North Carolina after her grandfather’s beloved children’s classic “Charlotte’s Web.” Speaking as her grandfather’s literary executor, White emphasized that the author would have strongly opposed these enforcement actions, stating, “He believed in the rule of law and due process. He certainly didn’t believe in masked men, in unmarked cars, raiding people’s homes and workplaces without IDs or summons.” Her critique highlights the profound disconnect between the compassionate themes of the original story—where a spider named Charlotte works tirelessly to save Wilbur the pig from slaughter—and the enforcement operation that has caused widespread fear in immigrant communities. This appropriation of the cherished tale’s title represents just one example in a pattern of the administration using catchy, sometimes playful names for serious immigration enforcement initiatives.

The operation, led by Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, began over the weekend and has already resulted in more than 130 arrests according to the Department of Homeland Security. Bovino, who previously headed similar operations in Los Angeles and Chicago, took to social media to announce the Charlotte raids, even quoting directly from “Charlotte’s Web”: “Wherever the wind takes us. High, low. Near, far. East, west. North, south. We take to the breeze, we go as we please.” This poetic language, originally written to evoke freedom and possibility in a children’s story, was repurposed to describe immigration enforcement actions that have separated families and disrupted communities. The DHS also noted that nearly 1,400 ICE detainers have allegedly not been honored by local authorities in the region, suggesting this as partial justification for the increased federal presence.

Local Charlotte leaders have responded with unified resistance to the operation, defending their diverse community and the rights of all residents. In a joint statement, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners Chair Mark Jerrell, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education Chair Stephanie Sneed expressed concern that the raids are “causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty in our community.” They affirmed their belief that “diversity makes us stronger” and emphasized their “unwavering commitment to a safe and welcoming community where everyone can grow and thrive.” These local officials stressed that all residents should feel secure going about their daily lives—whether attending school, working, or simply walking down the street—without living in constant fear of deportation. Their statement highlights the tension between federal immigration policies and local governance priorities focused on community cohesion and public safety.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein added his voice to the criticism, describing the operation as deliberately “stoking fear and dividing our community.” He painted a troubling picture of the enforcement tactics, describing “masked, heavily armed agents in paramilitary garb driving unmarked cars targeting American citizens based on their skin color, racially profiling and picking up random people in parking lots and off of our sidewalks.” These allegations of racial profiling and intimidation tactics raise serious civil rights concerns and suggest the operation may be impacting both immigrants and U.S. citizens alike. The governor’s characterization portrays an enforcement approach that extends beyond its stated immigration objectives into potentially discriminatory territory, affecting the broader community regardless of immigration status.

The Trump administration has specifically focused these immigration enforcement operations on Democrat-led cities as part of its broader mass deportation agenda. Earlier this year, the administration reversed a Biden-era policy that had prohibited immigration raids in sensitive locations such as churches, schools, and hospitals—places previously considered protected spaces where immigrants could access essential services without fear of enforcement. This change, coupled with the aggressive nature of operations like “Charlotte’s Web,” represents a significant shift in enforcement priorities and methods. The administration has embraced a range of catchy names for its immigration facilities and operations, including migrant holding centers dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” in Florida, “Speedway Slammer” in Indiana, and “Cornhusker Clink” in Nebraska—terminology that critics argue trivializes the serious human impact of these enforcement actions.

The controversy surrounding “Operation Charlotte’s Web” illuminates the deeper national divide over immigration policy and enforcement approaches. On one side stands a federal administration committed to aggressive enforcement and deportation, employing military-style tactics and co-opting beloved cultural references to brand their operations. On the other side are local communities, officials, and advocates—including the literary heir to E.B. White’s legacy—who see these actions as fundamentally at odds with both American values and the spirit of compassion embodied in the original “Charlotte’s Web” story. Martha White’s intervention serves as a poignant reminder of how cultural symbols can be misappropriated in ways that distort their original meaning and intent. As Charlotte residents face the ongoing reality of these enforcement actions, the gap between the operation’s whimsical name and its serious consequences for families and communities continues to grow, making the borrowing of E.B. White’s gentle tale all the more incongruous.