Neandertals Might Have Constructed a Hearth for Tar Production

Neandertals, often viewed through the lens of primitive tool users, exhibited a remarkable sophistication in their management of fire, particularly in the context of a new study highlighting their ability to create specialized hearths for tar production in Gibraltar. This groundbreaking research posits that these ancient humans crafted an elaborate fire structure specifically designed to extract tar from local plants, notably the gum rockrose (Cistus ladanifer). Previous studies established that Neandertals utilized tar as an adhesive for crafting weapons and relied on fire for heating and cooking, but the implications of this newer finding extend significantly beyond mere practical applications of fire. The ability to intentionally produce tar showcases a level of ingenuity and foresight, indicating a deep understanding of natural resources and their properties.

The research team, led by botanist Juan Ochando Tomás of the University of Murcia, stumbled upon a fireplace-like pit filled with sand, clay, and silt during their exploration of a cave that had long been inhabited by Neandertals. This pit, dating to approximately 65,000 years ago, contained distinct evidence pointing towards the Neandertals’ advanced usage of fire. After conducting rigorous chemical and visual analyses of the pit contents, the researchers identified charcoal, pollen, and chemical compounds associated with the burning of resinous plants, alongside yellow crystals believed to be tar. This chemical signature reinforced the notion that Neandertals were not only skilled at managing fire but also at manipulating it for specific purposes, particularly for the production of materials that could enhance their tool-making capabilities.

In an effort to validate their findings and further understand the methods employed by the Neandertals, the researchers embarked on a reconstruction project, creating a similar fire structure based on their observations of the pit. They filled a designated area with plant materials from the gum rockrose, sealed it with sand and soil, and ignited a fire above the setup to steam the resinous plants. This practical exercise yielded significant results, allowing the researchers to produce enough tar to fabricate two spear tips using flint and olive wood. The successful recreation of this process suggests that Neandertals had developed a systematic and efficient methodology to extract tar, potentially indicating that such practices were common among their communities.

Archaeologist Andrew Sorensen, who was not part of the study, described the discovered fire structure as an “oddball” for the Neandertal period, highlighting that most Neandertal hearths were considerably simpler and less sophisticated. He noted that evidence points towards a lesser frequency of fire usage among Neandertals during this time, rendering the discovery of such a specialized structure particularly striking. Sorensen, initially skeptical about the researchers’ interpretations, acknowledged the heft of their analysis and the plausibility of the reconstructed tar-making process, suggesting it indicates a significant leap in terms of cognitive and practical capabilities among Neandertals.

This research adds a new dimension to the understanding of Neandertal technology and resourcefulness. The production of tar not only expanded the known repertoire of adhesives used by Neandertals when crafting tools but also raises important questions regarding their overall knowledge of plant materials and their applications. Sorensen’s curiosity about potential residues from tar on stone tools at the site suggest further avenues for investigation, which could validate their hypotheses and potentially lay the foundation for future Neandertal studies.

Investigating the extent and implications of tar production could illuminate the socio-cultural aspects of Neandertal life, suggesting a more complex relationship with their environment than previously recognized. This research thus encourages a reevaluation of how Neandertals are perceived in the context of human evolution, emphasizing their creativity, adaptability, and knowledge of natural resources. By unveiling such sophisticated practices, the study invites broader discussions about the cognitive capabilities of Neandertals and what this may reveal about the origins of technology and the development of human culture.