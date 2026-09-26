Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Bibi in the Big Apple

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There are moments in the news cycle that feel less like headlines and more like warning bells, and this week’s edition of Fox News’ “Antisemitism Exposed” newsletter is full of them. The newsletter, which you can now listen to as an audio experience, is designed to keep readers informed about the alarming rise of anti-Jewish prejudice across America and around the world. It isn’t just a list of terrible events; it’s a chronicle of a growing intolerance that refuses to stay in the shadows. This week, the stories range from a dramatic diplomatic showdown at the United Nations to a terrifying European terror plot uncovered by German authorities. There’s also a bitter international spat over words spoken by the French president, and a powerful call from an American ambassador for the United Nations to finally confront its own toxic legacy. If you’ve ever felt like the world is sliding backward into old hatreds, this newsletter captures that moment with clarity and urgency. But the goal isn’t just to report the bad news; it’s to make you understand what’s happening on a human level, beyond the politics and the press releases. These are real people, real communities, and real lives being affected by a hatred that too many world leaders still refuse to name. And when they do name it, or try to explain it away, the consequences ripple far beyond one podium or one press conference. Let’s walk through what happened this week, not as a dry summary, but as a story about how antisemitism is worming its way into the halls of power, the streets of major cities, and the quiet corners of international diplomacy. Because when you humanize these events, you see something important: this isn’t ancient history repeating itself; it’s a modern crisis demanding modern accountability. And the people fighting it are often standing alone, facing walkouts, excuses, and even betrayals.

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The top story this week unfolds on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly, and it opens with a scene that feels almost unbelievable. Dozens of diplomats from around the world simply stood up and walked out as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approached the podium. You have to imagine the tension in that massive hall: the scraping of chairs, the silent exits, the cameras catching every cold shoulder. Netanyahu didn’t let them leave quietly. He looked at those still seated and essentially dared anyone else to go, calling the departing delegates “moral cowards” before getting on with his speech. It was a raw, confrontational, and deeply human moment. Netanyahu wasn’t about to pretend that a choreographed walkout was anything other than what it was: an act of political theater that ignored the very real threats facing Israel and the broader world. In his remarks, he framed Israel’s military actions not just as self-defense, but as a frontline stand against the global threat posed by Iran and its proxies. He used the walkout to make a larger point: that the same international bodies that scold Israel for defending itself are often silent in the face of far greater horrors. What makes this moment especially human is the frustration behind it. Imagine standing up to speak truth to power and being answered with dismissiveness, not because you’re wrong, but because it’s easier to walk away than to engage. That was the energy in the room, and Netanyahu said exactly what many were thinking. The walkout wasn’t a principled protest; it was a dodge. And whether you love him or hate him, there’s something striking about a leader willing to call out hypocrisy in real time, on the world stage, in front of everyone. In a separate but related video, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters about a Macklemore concert ban and the surprising role played by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. It’s a reminder that the fight over antisemitism is touching everything from international diplomacy to entertainment, and that even celebrities and billionaires are being pulled into the conversation. This isn’t abstract anymore. It’s happening at the UN, in concert halls, and in the crosshairs of political movements everywhere.

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Meanwhile, a diplomatic firestorm erupted between Israel and France, and it all started with a comment from French President Emmanuel Macron about Hamas. The details are complicated, but the reaction was visceral. U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee and Israeli officials immediately blasted Macron, and Huckabee went so far as to suggest that if France was so keen on lecturing Israel about land, maybe it should carve out a piece of the French Riviera for the same treatment. It was a biting, sarcastic, and very human response to what many perceived as yet another example of moral equivalence in international politics. Macron’s remarks, whatever he actually meant, touched a raw nerve. In the world of antisemitism and Israel advocacy, words matter, especially from world leaders who know better. When the French president offers any ambiguous comment about Hamas, the most terroristic actors in the region, it feels like a betrayal, not just to Israel but to anyone who takes the threat seriously. French diplomats scrambled into immediate damage control mode, insisting that the outrage was a massive misunderstanding, a product of poor translation and lost nuance. But the apologies and clarifications only go so far. The damage was done, and the episode reveals something deeper about how fragile the international consensus against terrorism has become. It shouldn’t be controversial to condemn Hamas clearly and without qualification. Yet here we are, with world leaders carefully measuring their words, trying to appease both sides, and then acting surprised when the reaction is fury. Huckabee’s response was sharp, but it served a purpose: it reminded everyone that Israel and its allies are watching, and they will not let a reckless comment slide just because it comes from a major European power. In human terms, imagine being told, once again, that the enemy you face isn’t clearly the enemy after all, that maybe there’s a “but” or a “however” when it comes to terrorism. That’s what this controversy feels like to many in the Jewish community. And it’s why the French clarification, however sincere, felt less like a fix and more like a reminder of how tired everyone is of having to fight the same battles in the same international forums where hatred so often gets a pass.

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If the walkout and the diplomatic spat were worrying, the next story is genuinely terrifying. German authorities have indicted seven alleged Hamas operatives accused of stockpiling automatic rifles and handguns in secret weapons caches across Europe. This wasn’t just a vague plot; it was a concrete plan to attack Jewish and Israeli targets in Berlin and Vienna, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the October 7 attack. The details, as they emerge, paint a picture of a sophisticated and chilling network operating in the heart of Europe. The suspects were allegedly building an arsenal for attacks that could have caused tremendous loss of life. The sheer brazenness of it all is hard to process. Hamas, a terrorist organization responsible for the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust, was preparing to strike again, this time on European soil. What makes the story even more human, and even more disturbing, is the revelation that one of the key suspects was secretly working as a confidential informant for German intelligence. Imagine the layers of betrayal and moral complexity that creates. The very people tasked with protecting Jewish communities may have had a double agent in their midst, or at least someone who was living a double life. Prosecutors exposed this as part of a broader investigation, revealing how deeply infiltration and deception run in these networks. This is not just a headline about law enforcement; it’s a story about the constant, unseen threats facing Jewish people in Europe. It’s about the security officials who stay up at night worrying about the next attack, about the families who celebrate holidays behind barriers and police escorts, and about the informants and operatives living under assumed identities, never sure who is on whose side. The fact that this plot was uncovered and disrupted is a victory, but it’s a sobering one. It reminds us that antisemitism is not just a social prejudice or a bad tweet; it’s a lethal ideology with foreign funding, operational capabilities, and a desire to kill. And it’s not just in the Middle East. It’s in Berlin, in Vienna, in the cities we like to think are safe, civilized, and beyond the reach of terrorism. The indictment sends a message, but so does the silence that still meets attacks on Jewish communities far too often.

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Beyond the immediate news, this week’s newsletter features a guest editorial that goes to the very heart of the United Nations’ troubled relationship with antisemitism. Ambassador Jeff Bartos, who serves as the U.S. representative for UN management and reform, is calling on the organization to dismantle the 25-year legacy of the 2001 Durban Conference. You may not know that name, but it matters deeply. The Durban Conference was supposed to be about combating racism, but instead it became a breeding ground for radical anti-Western hatred, antisemitism, and anti-American sentiment. It’s often described as the birthplace of the BDS movement, the global campaign to delegitimize and boycott Israel. Bartos doesn’t mince words. He argues that the United Nations cannot rebuild its credibility as long as it continues to honor this toxic lineage. Every year, the UN marks the legacy of Durban, and every year it refuses to reckon with what that conference actually produced. Bartos is essentially saying: stop commemorating the poison and start admitting the mistake. This editorial is important because it humanizes the institutional critique. It’s not just about resolutions and declarations; it’s about the message the UN sends to Jewish people around the world when it allows antisemitic frameworks to be celebrated, or at least tolerated, under the guise of human rights. Imagine being a Jewish person walking into a UN-sponsored event and hearing the language of boycotts and demonization, language that traces back to a conference that many consider to be one of the most shameful international gatherings in modern history. That’s not abstract. That’s a human experience. And it’s why Bartos’s call is so urgent. He wants the UN to abandon the annual commemorations of Durban not as a political gesture, but as a moral one. He wants the organization to admit that it gave a stage to hatred, that it allowed the BDS movement to grow, and that it must now chart a new path if it ever hopes to be seen as a defender of human dignity. This is a long fight, and the Durban legacy is deeply entrenched, but pieces like this remind us that there are still people inside the system who are willing to speak plainly and demand accountability. The question is whether the rest of the world will listen, or whether the UN will continue to embrace a legacy that has caused so much pain.

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And then there is the quote of the week, a moment that captures everything: “Before I begin, just a quick announcement, if there are any other moral cowards who haven’t yet left this hall, please do so now.” That was Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the remaining members of the UN General Assembly after the mass walkout. It’s a line that will be remembered, replayed, and debated for years. But beyond the politics, it speaks to the loneliness and defiance of standing up against a hostile world. The newsletter closes with that quote, but it leaves us with so much to think about. The stories this week are all connected by a common thread: the refusal to name evil clearly, the excuses made for terrorism, the international institutions that prefer theater to truth, and the brave few who will not stay silent. From the walkout to the French controversy, from the European terror plot to the Durban legacy, it’s clear that antisemitism is not a problem of the past. It is a living, breathing crisis that evolves and adapts, finding new disguises and new supporters. But the human response to it is also evolving. Leaders like Netanyahu, Huckabee, and Bartos are pushing back in public, not quietly, not politely, but with the kind of urgency that comes from understanding what’s at stake. And ordinary people, too, are paying attention, reading newsletters like this, watching videos, and engaging with the hard questions. That’s the silver lining, if there is one: awareness is growing, and so is the willingness to confront antisemitism head-on. It’s not enough to simply condemn hatred; you have to dismantle its structures, expose its funders, and hold its enablers accountable. That work is happening, but it’s far from finished. The walkout at the UN may have embarrassed the delegates who left, but it also reminded the world that there are still leaders willing to say the uncomfortable truth out loud. And for everyone who cares about the future of Jewish communities everywhere, the message is clear: stay alert, stay vocal, and don’t let the moral cowards define the story. The next edition of this newsletter will bring more news, more analysis, and more stories, but the underlying lesson will remain the same. Antisemitism is real, it is growing, and it can only be defeated if we refuse to look away. This week was a warning. The question is whether the world will hear it.