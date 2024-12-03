FBI Announces $15K Reward for Missing Maine Teen Last Seen Over Two Months Ago

The Boston Division of the FBI and the Maine State Police are actively seeking public assistance in locating 14-year-old Stefanie Damron, who has been missing since September 24. Stefanie, a resident of New Sweden, Maine, was reported missing by her family after she was last seen leaving her home and walking into the nearby woods on the evening of September 23. In efforts to encourage anyone with information to come forward, law enforcement officials have announced a $15,000 reward for relevant tips regarding her whereabouts. Jodi Cohen, the special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, emphasized the importance of even the smallest detail in the search for Stefanie, as her family is desperate for answers.

Stefanie is described as a white female with green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She stands approximately 5 feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved blue shirt, and black Harley-Davidson hiking boots. Authorities have noted that Stefanie is homeschooled and has limited access to social media, which adds to the challenges in locating her. The context of her disappearance is particularly concerning as it has been indicated that she has a history of running away from home, making her situation more complicated for investigators.

Since she went missing, investigators have chased down numerous leads both within Maine and beyond, extending their search to various locations across the United States and even into Canada. Maine State Police Colonel William Ross reiterated the department’s unwavering commitment to finding Stefanie. He stressed that no lead is too insignificant to pursue, and every piece of information could potentially be critical in reuniting her with her family. The collaborative involvement of the FBI in this case illustrates the serious nature of the investigation and the determination of law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned.

Various outreach efforts are being made to encourage the public to assist in the search. Officials are urging anyone who may have seen Stefanie or has any information pertaining to her whereabouts to come forward. The Maine State Police have provided contact information, including multiple phone numbers and online submission forms for tips. This proactive approach not only aims to gather information but also raises public awareness about Stefanie’s case, ultimately bringing more eyes to her plight.

The investigation underscores the emotional toll on Stefanie’s family, who are enduring a painful ordeal as they search for their missing daughter. The support from the FBI is notable in enhancing the resources available for investigative efforts and signifying the gravity of the situation. The reward being offered is also a strategic move to engage the community and encourage those who might hesitate in coming forward out of fear or uncertainty about the relevance of their information.

In conclusion, the case of Stefanie Damron highlights the critical importance of community involvement and the relentless efforts of law enforcement in missing persons cases. While the search continues, both the FBI and the Maine State Police remain hopeful that a breakthrough will occur through public tips. They reiterate that anyone with any information, however minor it may seem, holds the potential to significantly influence the investigation and help reunite Stefanie with her anxious family. As authorities persist in their pursuit of leads, they remain dedicated to finding her safe and sound.