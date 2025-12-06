Exclusive | Curvy news anchor trolls haters by reading viewer comments in her broadcaster voice: ‘Fe fi foe yum’

From Trolls to Triumph: How a News Anchor’s Humor Turned Hate into Viral Fame

In the age of social media, where public figures often face relentless criticism about their appearance, Missouri morning news anchor Carissa Codel has found an unexpected path to internet stardom. At 26, the “Ozark’s First” Fox 49 anchor has transformed what could be hurtful comments about her body into comedic gold, reading troll comments about her voluptuous figure in her professional news anchor voice. With statements like “Dayuum Gurl, I want you to put a hurting on me like you do those midnight snacks” and “You look like you could survive a harsh winter,” Codel doesn’t shy away from the comments—she amplifies them with her signature news delivery, turning potential pain into power and laughter.

Standing 5’3″ and weighing 180 pounds, Codel began creating these videos in August, and they quickly captured the internet’s attention. One October video garnered an astonishing 5 million views on Instagram, where she now boasts 222,000 followers, alongside her 116,400 TikTok followers. What makes her content particularly engaging is how she flips the script on her critics, delivering comebacks like “Sources say there is enough cake for a triplet’s birthday party—but unfortunately for Josh, he won’t be getting a slice.” This clever approach transforms mean-spirited comments into entertainment while simultaneously disarming her critics by showing their words have no power to hurt her. The inspiration for these videos came after she collected particularly spicy viewer comments, including one claiming she was “built for breeding,” which made her laugh rather than feel insulted.

Despite the sometimes brutal nature of the comments, Codel maintains an impressively positive attitude toward her critics. “It doesn’t affect me at all. I think that they’re hilarious,” she explains, noting that she specifically selects creative insults rather than extremely mean comments. This resilience wasn’t developed overnight but stems from her upbringing in a “very thick-skinned” family environment. Adding to her confidence is her personal fitness journey—having lost 55 pounds over the last three years, she finds humor in comments about her size: “I find it so funny, like, ‘Oh you think I’m big now, you should have seen me back then.'” This perspective reflects a deep self-awareness and acceptance that’s refreshing in a media landscape where appearance is often heavily scrutinized.

The comments Codel receives range from the creatively insulting to the suggestively appreciative, with viewers expressing both criticism and desire for the curvaceous news anchor. Comments like “Fe fi foe yum,” “Brick wall, more like brick house, and I’m looking to move in,” and “She gots enough muffin tops to start two bakeries” demonstrate the varied nature of the attention she receives. Rather than cherry-picking only positive comments or hiding from negative ones, Codel embraces the full spectrum, transforming both types into content that humanizes her as a news professional. Her approach demonstrates a masterclass in handling online criticism—acknowledging it, owning it, and ultimately transcending it through humor and self-confidence.

What makes Codel’s story particularly compelling is how she has navigated the potential professional ramifications of her viral fame. Initially concerned that posting such comical clips would undermine her credibility as a serious news anchor, she discovered quite the opposite effect. Her willingness to be vulnerable and authentic has deepened her connection with viewers, who now see her as “a more genuine person, instead of just a reporter.” This transformation highlights an important shift in media consumption—today’s audiences often value authenticity and relatability over the polished, untouchable personas that once dominated broadcasting. By starting her career in news at just 18 years old and now finding this unique voice at 26, Codel represents a new generation of media professionals who understand that showing their humanity can strengthen rather than weaken their professional standing.

Codel’s viral journey offers valuable lessons that extend far beyond the broadcasting industry. In a world where body shaming remains prevalent and social media can amplify criticism to devastating degrees, her approach demonstrates how reclaiming narratives about our bodies can be both empowering and transformative. Rather than internalizing criticism or fighting it directly, she has found a third path—using humor to neutralize its impact while building a community that celebrates authenticity. Her success suggests that perhaps the most effective response to body shaming isn’t to ignore it or fight back with equal negativity, but to transform it through creative expression that reveals the absurdity of judging people based on their appearance. As her following continues to grow across platforms, Codel’s innovative response to trolling stands as a testament to how resilience, humor, and authenticity can turn potential humiliation into celebration, criticism into connection, and vulnerability into strength.