California tech exec’s startup cancels diner takeover plans after dating post backlash

In the gleaming, restless bubble of San Francisco’s artificial-intelligence boom, Corgi wanted to be different. It wasn’t just an insurance startup; it was a lifestyle company, a brand that could sell peace of mind to a generation of people who slept in lavender-scented sleep masks, worked from coffee shops until dawn, and measured their success in equity and burn rate. Founded by Nico Laqua and Emily Yuan, Corgi had attracted more than $430 million in funding and reached a roughly $4 billion valuation, making it a darling of the local tech scene. But rather than advertise the way insurers usually do—with soothing voices, beige offices, and accidental pet commercials—Corgi chose a brash, physical strategy. It would open 100 cafes across San Francisco. They would be open 24/7, and they would serve smoothies, snacks, and something intangible: the feeling of being inside a startup that cared about you while you pulled another all-nighter. The target audience was unmistakable: founders, venture capitalists, and startup employees who work punishing schedules and often confuse dinner with a cold protein shake at 2 a.m. It was weird, ambitious, and somehow perfectly Californian. But last week, the plan seemed to fall apart. The startup removed Trevor Owens, its head of cafe expansion, along with another employee, in an email telling them their services were no longer needed. The news, reported by the San Francisco Business Times, did not say why the two were let go. But Owens himself later described a painful whiplash: leadership had praised the cafes, pushed for more, and repeatedly affirmed the 100-cafe target. Then, with little warning, the dream shrank. For the people who had been out there talking to landlords, negotiating leases, and selling the vision of a smoothie-fueled city, the change felt less like a business realignment and more like a broken promise.

The pause did not happen in a vacuum. One of Corgi’s first San Francisco cafes had already run into a very unsexy problem: city bureaucracy. The Department of Public Health shut it down because it lacked a valid health permit, according to the SF Standard. The company called the situation an “administrative issue,” the kind of phrase that sounds reassuring until you are standing outside a closed smoothie shop with a locked door. Online reviewers, meanwhile, were less diplomatic. They described the site as “smelly,” poorly maintained, with malfunctioning doors and bathrooms. It is impossible not to notice the irony: a company built to care for exhausted tech workers could not keep its own bathroom door from jamming. The visual is almost too on the nose. A $4 billion startup, powered by algorithmic insurance and infinite growth, trips over the most physical parts of doing business—plumbing, paperwork, and the smell of yesterday’s produce. The cafes were supposed to be a place of comfort, an oasis of overnight calm in a city that can feel like an expensive, foggy anxiety attack. Instead, at least at that one location, they were a reminder that a health inspection cares a lot less about your valuation than about whether you have a valid permit and a working sink. There is a deeper human layer here: the employees who had been hired to stock shelves, blend smoothies, and keep the restrooms clean wanted the place to be wonderful. They wanted the customers to feel safe. But a startup’s grand ambitions can collide with the mundane realities of ice machines, trash schedules, and pest control. The company’s spokesperson may have called the permit issue “administrative,” but the reviewers’ photos, complaints, and glum Yelp stars told a different, stinkier story. Perhaps the biggest customer complaint was not the smoothie itself but the sense that someone had stopped paying attention, that the glittering idea of a 24/7 cafe was not the same as caring for a physical space in the middle of the night. The shutting down of that cafe stands as a warning: you can raise billions, but you cannot raise a bathroom door with code.

If the cafe plans were a quiet, logistical failure, the trouble around Brooke LeBlanc was loud and embarrassingly public. LeBlanc is Corgi’s “head of community,” a title that in startup parlance can mean anything from organizing happy hours to curating the brand’s emotional temperature. She decided to curate her own future husband with a list of non-negotiables so detailed it would make a venture capitalist blush. According to the post, which she made on X, the man she wanted had to be between 35 and 42, “healthy masculine,” smart, funny, lighthearted, possessed of a “provider/protector mentality,” “post economic (still hardworking),” kind, generous, thoughtful, and free of children—though he had to want them. He had to be “on the healing path,” into therapy and retreats, fit and sober. The internet, as it tends to do, pounced. Critics called the list cold, transactional, and out of touch; others joked that the combination of “healthy masculine” and “therapy retreats” was a paradox no human male could satisfy. Some simply laughed at the phrase “post economic (still hardworking),” which might mean a man who has enough money not to worry about it, but still wakes up at 6 a.m. to fill a spreadsheet. For a moment, Corgi—the AI insurance startup that wanted to sell peace of mind to tech workers—became a punchline, and LeBlanc was the face of a certain kind of Silicon Valley privilege. She later claimed that she had found five potential suitors who met her stringent criteria, which either says something about the depth of the San Francisco dating pool or the power of extreme specificity in an age of infinite swipes. Then she deleted her X account. For a while, the silence felt like a cultural mercy. But at Corgi, the episode did not end in termination: the company confirmed to The Post that LeBlanc remains employed. That decision says a lot about Corgi’s tolerance for chaos, or perhaps its belief that any publicity, even the kind involving a “provider/protector mentality,” is better than none. Either way, the incident revealed a startup willing to embrace a very particular version of personal brand-building, where community is not just a department but an extension of one person’s idiosyncratic worldview.

Meanwhile, the story of the cafes kept unfolding in emails and leasing offices, far from the viral glare. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Trevor Owens sent an email to Corgi’s retail leasing adviser, Newmark Group, about the change. His letter was almost tender in its apology. He acknowledged that Newmark had worked in good faith based on the information and direction Corgi had given them, and he regretted the disruption. “This is not the experience I intended for our partners,” he wrote. It is a rare thing in the startup world to see an executive take responsibility for a reversal that was not his fault. He had done what leadership asked. Only a few weeks before, Corgi had approved lease signings for 16 San Francisco cafes. The company was about to finalize another lease deal, then backed out. Owens said that Corgi had repeatedly affirmed the goal of 100 stores. He had even connected the cafe expansion to the marketing value of the first location, which had generated “substantial community engagement, brand recognition, and visibility at a relatively modest cost.” The funding was available, he noted, and he argued that locking in 100 leases was a comparatively small investment in a strategy that could define the company. But last month, leadership put a pause on new signings while still telling him to keep advancing discussions. Up until three days before his termination, Owens said, the startup was still saying it wanted to open more cafes. The email he wrote is freighted with the exhaustion of someone who has learned that in startups, the rug does not just get pulled out from under you—it gets pulled, folded, and stored in the cloud. The promise of growth can be real one day and gone the next, leaving employees and external partners to pick up the pieces. Owens did not come across as a bitter ex-employee, but as a frustrated builder. He had believed in the vision, sold it to landlords who had cleared their calendars, and watched it dissolve for reasons nobody quite explained. For the brokers and property owners, the loss of a deal is just one more break in the cycle. For Owens, it was the end of a project he had poured his credibility into. His apology to Newmark was not a legal defense; it was a lament.

What makes Corgi’s story more than just a business hiccup is the way it reflects the strange, high-wire culture of the AI industry. San Francisco is currently in the grip of a technological gold rush. Money flows through coffee shops and networking events; people talk about models and reasoning and inference as if they were prophets deciphering the future. In that atmosphere, insurance is an unlikely sell. Insurance is about risk, mortality, car crashes, fires, illness—everything the AI boom wants to ignore while it talks about exponential growth. Corgi’s cafes were an attempt to make insurance feel less like a grim necessity and more like a warm beverage at three in the morning. They were designed to cater to people who have reconstructed their lives around productivity: the founder who hasn’t seen sunlight for days, the engineer whose sleep schedule has detached from the Earth’s rotation, the VC who wants a meeting at 1 a.m. because that’s when the brain finally sharpens. A 24/7 smoothie bar is not just a refreshment stop; it is a hug, a guilt-free source of vitamins, a place to exist when the rest of the world is dark. Corgi’s founders apparently understood that deep human need for care and connection, even if it was expressed through a business deal. Yet the same culture that worships disruption and urgency also breeds a frantic, improvisational style of decision-making. Plans change quickly, and people are often treated as interchangeable. The cafe expansion was halted not because of a grand scandal but because of a typical startup rhythm: a burst of excitement, a flurry of lease approvals, a slow awareness of costs and complexity, then a sudden attempt to course-correct. It is the same emotional arc as many failed side projects, except with millions of dollars and a health department involved. The people who suffered were the ones who had allowed themselves to believe the vision: the employees who wanted to build something, the landlords who wanted to be part of the city’s new story, and the customers who wanted a clean bathroom at 4 a.m. In the end, Corgi’s strategy was not wrong. It was just ahead of its own ability to execute, or maybe behind it.

At a human level, Corgi’s last few weeks feel like a parable about the mismatch between big ideas and everyday life. The company wanted to be everywhere: in every neighborhood, on every phone screen, in every conversation about work-life balance. It raised a fortune, built a brand around empathy, and then tripped over a viral dating list and a health permit. The irony is rich enough to be a satirical screenplay: a startup built to comfort night owls accidentally becomes the source of late-night gossip. But there is something deeper here about the way we treat work, love, and ambition in modern San Francisco. LeBlanc’s list was mocked, but was it really so different from the way startup founders pitch their companies? She was explicit about her requirements, her minimum viable partner, her red lines. The problem was not that she had standards; it was that she had turned intimacy into a spec sheet. That is a Silicon Valley habit. Corgi’s cafes were also a kind of spec sheet—a way to reduce human loneliness to a smoothie. Neither the dating list nor the cafe plan could survive contact with reality. A relationship requires more than checking boxes; a cafe requires more than a lease and a blender. The shutdown of the first cafe, with its malfunctioning doors and smelly interiors, was a reminder that infrastructure is not glamorous. It is maintenance, routine, and the willingness to fix the ugly things no one wants to think about. For Corgi, the road ahead is not necessarily bleak. The company retains its valuation, its investors, and its core insurance business. It can pivot, regroup, and maybe eventually try again with fewer flavors of hubris. But the past few weeks have exposed the fragility of a certain kind of startup confidence. The employees who joined thinking they were part of something special have learned that even in an industry that claims to control algorithms, human chaos still rules the day. The executive who wrote the apologetic email has learned that you can do everything right and still lose. The woman who deleted her X account has learned that privacy is a temporary state. And the rest of us, watching from our own beds at 2 a.m., can only laugh the way the internet laughs when it sees a $4 billion company stumble over a smoothie. Because in the end, no amount of AI can predict the messiness of a mind, a market, or a morning health inspection.