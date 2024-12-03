Stephen A Smith of ESPN criticizes Biden for pardoning son: ‘You’re lying’

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith criticized President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden, who was convicted in two separate federal cases. The pardon covers offenses committed from 2014 to 2024. Smith expressed understanding for a father wanting to protect his son, but took issue with the president’s explanation for the pardon, calling him “full of it.” He emphasized that Biden should have simply stated that he was pardoning his son and leave it at that, instead of trying to justify the decision.

Smith pointed out that he believes President Trump would have acted in a similar way to protect his sons if they were in trouble. However, he questioned Biden’s reasoning for the pardon, particularly his claims that Hunter was targeted because he is the president’s son. Smith also criticized the timing of the announcement, suggesting that it was a strategic move to announce after the election and after Biden had talked about not pardoning his son before the election. He called out the lack of transparency and truthfulness in the president’s actions.

In his statement announcing the pardon, President Biden defended his decision by stating that Hunter was treated unfairly in his cases due to political motives from his opponents. He expressed frustration at the attacks on his son and himself, emphasizing that Hunter has been sober for over five years and faced relentless attacks. Biden insinuated that the attacks were meant to break his son and himself, and that enough was enough. Smith dismissed this argument, asserting that the pardon should have been a straightforward act of a father protecting his son without getting into the politics of the situation.

Hunter Biden, in a statement, expressed gratitude for his father’s clemency and vowed to use his second chance to help others struggling with addiction. He acknowledged his mistakes and the public scrutiny that came with them, especially during his darker days of addiction. He emphasized the importance of making amends and not taking the mercy granted to him for granted. Smith’s criticism of the pardon focused on the lack of transparency and the unnecessary justifications from Biden, arguing that a simple acknowledgment of a father protecting his son would have sufficed.

Smith concluded by highlighting the hypocrisy and lack of accountability he sees in President Biden’s actions. He pointed out that the Democrats, who have criticized President Trump’s actions in the past, are now in a tough position to criticize Biden’s pardon of his son. Smith expressed disappointment in the lack of honesty and integrity in how the situation was handled, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency. He called out the political games at play and urged Biden to take responsibility for his actions without trying to justify or cover them up.