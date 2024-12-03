Real Madrid interested in £50m transfer for Man Utd defender Diogo Dalot, Liverpool’s Mo Salah considering one-year contract extension, reports suggest

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a £50m move for Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, as uncertainty remains over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s availability. The Spanish giants are eager to secure a new right-back due to Dani Carvajal’s serious knee injury, which is expected to keep him out for most of the season. While Dalot is considered an important member of United’s squad, Madrid are looking to act swiftly rather than wait for Alexander-Arnold’s potential availability next summer. The England defender has yet to agree on a contract extension with Liverpool, leading to speculation about his future.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah is open to signing a one-year extension with Liverpool, but is reportedly growing frustrated with the club’s handling of negotiations. The Egyptian forward has not received an offer from Liverpool regarding the length or salary of the potential extension, leading to uncertainty about his future. Despite being linked with moves to other clubs, Salah remains keen on extending his stay at Anfield, but is looking for terms that reflect his status as one of the best players in the world based on his performances this season.

West Ham are considering their options after a disappointing 5-2 defeat to Arsenal and may look to bring in Sergio Conceicao to replace Julen Lopetegui as manager. Lopetegui’s future at the club is in doubt following inconsistent results, with Conceicao being a potential candidate due to his success at Porto. Other contenders for the managerial position include Max Allegri, Graham Potter, and Christophe Galtier, with Conceicao reportedly showing interest in the job.

Manager Wayne Rooney is under pressure at Plymouth Argyle, with reports suggesting he may have just two home games left to save his job. Plymouth’s recent heavy defeats and struggles to stay above the relegation zone have put Rooney’s position in jeopardy. Despite no immediate plans to make a change, the upcoming matches against Oxford and Swansea could prove crucial to Rooney’s future at the Championship club.

Overall, there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of several key players and managers in the world of football, with clubs such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, West Ham, and Plymouth Argyle facing important decisions in the coming weeks. The transfer market and managerial appointments continue to be topics of discussion and speculation, as clubs look to make strategic moves to improve their performances on the pitch. The pressure is on for players like Diogo Dalot and Mohamed Salah to secure their futures amidst ongoing negotiations and contract talks, while managers like Wayne Rooney and Julen Lopetegui are under scrutiny as they navigate challenging seasons with their respective clubs.