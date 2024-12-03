These Innovators Are Transforming the Future of Food

Emerging Culinary Innovators: Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink List for 2025

In an exciting showcase of culinary talent, the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list celebrates a vibrant array of rising stars reshaping the food industry. This year’s selection spotlights a diverse group of entrepreneurs who are making significant strides in fields ranging from restaurants and packaged foods to alcohol and recipe creation. Among these innovators are Brian Waddick and Cole Schaefer, two University of Minnesota alumni who have taken the humble sunflower seed and transformed it into a multi-million dollar brand. Their company, Smackin’, has expanded rapidly due to inventive flavors like cinnamon churro and backyard BBQ, propelling their revenue to an expected $20 million this year.

Notable for its emphasis on health and wellness, the list introduces Vasu Goyal, founder of Dose Daily, a company created in honor of his grandfather’s health challenges. Goyal’s health-centric shots, packed with effective ingredients like zinc, elderberry, and ginger, are making waves in health-conscious retail channels. With a commitment to scientific rigor, Goyal ensures that Dose invests in clinical-level trials to validate their products. The brand is now available on platforms such as Amazon and health-focused retailers, giving Goyal a prominent place among the year’s highlight reels.

Another standout is Gina Galvin, co-founder of Stellar Snacks and a creative force in the pretzel industry. Launching her brand in partnership with her mother, Galvin focuses on unique flavors and visually engaging packaging featuring original artworks. The brand’s rapid growth has seen it enter major retailers like Kroger and Whole Foods, as well as airlines such as Southwest and Alaska. With plans to invest a staggering $137 million in a new pretzel production facility in Kentucky, Stellar Snacks is poised for significant expansion in the coming years.

In the restaurant sector, Annalee Schlossberg has demonstrated remarkable entrepreneurial skills with her micro-restaurant, Bel-Fries. Since launching in New York City in 2020, Schlossberg has expanded her concept significantly, emphasizing high-quality Belgian fries and a variety of sauces. With revenue projections of $2.5 million for 2024 and continuous growth year over year, Schlossberg’s vision for Bel-Fries illustrates the evolving landscape of restaurants in a post-pandemic world.

Jake Tannenbaum is also featured on this year’s list with Craftmix, a convenient cocktail and mocktail mixer brand designed for health-conscious consumers. After starting his venture in a home kitchen with maxed-out credit cards, Tannenbaum grew Craftmix’s sales significantly within months of launching on Amazon. Now generating an expected $8 million in annual revenue, Tannenbaum’s product is reaching consumers through various retail channels including Walmart and JetBlue flights, showcasing the scalability potential of innovative beverage solutions.

Joining these trailblazers are social media creators harnessing the power of new media to connect with audiences. The collective effort of Meredith Hayden, Olivia Tiedemann, Carly Shapiro, Madison Vitale, and Tess Sinatro has garnered millions of followers across platforms, allowing them to craft impressive food content. Hayden’s rapidly expanding brand, Wishbone Kitchen, has positioned her as a digital culinary influencer with a cookbook set for release. The blend of traditional entrepreneurship and modern content creation exemplified by this year’s honorees highlights the dynamic intersection of food, culture, and technology in shaping the food landscape of the future.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list reflects a commitment to innovation and excellence, as confirmed by an esteemed panel of judges that includes past alumni and industry experts. Candidates were rigorously evaluated based on their contributions and trajectory, with all nominees required to be under 30 and never before recognized in previous editions of the list. As these young entrepreneurs set the stage for the future of gastronomy, the 2025 list serves as a window into the evolving nature of food and drink innovation.