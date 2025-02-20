House Bill 1938: AFlag-earning Proposal in Washington

House Bill 1938, known as the "Flag Design Committee," was introduced in Washington state to explore an idea to refresh the current state flag. The bill’s text, provided by Republican Representative Strom Peterson, proposes a committee to redesign the Washington state flag. The design must reflect the state’s unique culture, history, and diversity while incorporating the portrait of George Washington, a symbol of national significance. The committee, comprising members of the Washington state arts commission, lawmakers, and regional experts, will set the design and involve the public in the process. The final design will go through a public hearing before a patrons vote on it.

The Washington state flag, symbolized by a green background with George Washington’s portrait, is often criticized for its omission of George Washington’s historical connection to the state and its perceived complexity. While theCW also features a detailed portrait of Washington, making him seem less meaningful, the committee’s efforts aim to create a more concretely recognized symbol of the state.

The committee’s composition ensures that the design reflects the state’s culture, history, and diversity. Members include the Director of the Washington State Arts Commission, state lawmakers from both parties, a historian, cultural leaders, and tribal representatives. They must accurately and respectfully reflect the state’s shared history, resources, and cultural communities.

Before a public referendum, the committee will receive feedback from the public, with the final design due by July 1, 2028. Voters in November 2024 will then cast their votes for this year’s flag. The Bill, which seeks to integrate public input into the design, aims to be a meaningful opportunity to educate the state and choose a symbol that truly represents it.

Opponents argue that altering Washington’s flag could divide the state and ignore the state’s rich history. If the bill becomes law, additional political battles will likely follow. The committee’s efforts are framed as a way to reinforce Washington’s legacy and ensure the flag aligns with the state’s unique culture.

