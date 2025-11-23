Texas Gets Bad News for Texas A&M Game After Costly Ejection

Texas’ Playoff Hopes Face Challenges After Loss to Georgia and Key Linebacker Suspension

The University of Texas football team finds itself at a crucial juncture in their season following a devastating 35-10 loss to Georgia in Week 12. This setback dropped the Longhorns to a 7-3 record, significantly diminishing their chances of securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. With the regular season winding down, Texas now faces a challenging path forward: they must not only win their remaining games against Arkansas and third-ranked Texas A&M but likely need to dominate the Aggies convincingly while hoping for favorable outcomes in other conference matchups. The pressure is mounting on head coach Steve Sarkisian, with some rumors even suggesting his position might be in jeopardy after the blowout loss to Georgia.

Saturday’s game against Arkansas initially appeared to be heading in the right direction for Texas. After a commanding third quarter in which they outscored the Razorbacks 21-3, the Longhorns built a comfortable 45-23 lead heading into the final period at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. However, amidst this strong performance, a single play occurred that could significantly impact Texas’ crucial upcoming rivalry game against Texas A&M. During the third quarter, sophomore linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith was flagged for targeting while attempting to make a play on Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe. After review, officials upheld the call, resulting in Smith’s immediate ejection from the game and, more consequentially, his suspension for the first half of the upcoming Texas A&M matchup.

This suspension creates a substantial void in the Longhorns’ defense at a most inopportune time. Smith, who had already recorded two tackles before his ejection against Arkansas, has been a defensive cornerstone for Texas this season. His impressive statistics – 44 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery – underscore his importance to the team’s defensive scheme. His absence during the first half against Texas A&M will force defensive coordinators to adjust their game plan significantly when facing the Aggies’ high-powered offense led by dynamic quarterback Marcel Reed.

The timing of Smith’s suspension is particularly problematic given Texas A&M’s offensive prowess this season. The Aggies have demonstrated consistent scoring ability, posting fewer than 30 points in only one game – a 16-10 victory over Auburn in late September. Coming into Week 13, Texas A&M ranked tenth nationally in scoring offense, averaging an impressive 37.1 points per game. Their dominant 48-0 victory over Samford on Saturday further showcased their offensive capabilities. Without Smith anchoring the defense for the first half of their upcoming matchup, the Longhorns will face an even steeper challenge in containing the Aggies’ explosive offensive unit that has consistently overwhelmed opponents throughout the season.

For Texas to overcome these obstacles and keep their playoff hopes alive, quarterback Arch Manning and the offense will need to deliver an exceptional performance against Texas A&M. The good news for Longhorns fans is that their offense showed significant improvement against Arkansas compared to their struggling performance against Georgia. This offensive resurgence provides a glimmer of hope that Texas might be able to engage in a high-scoring affair with the Aggies, potentially offsetting the defensive disadvantage created by Smith’s first-half absence. However, the question remains whether Manning and his offensive teammates can maintain this momentum against a significantly stronger Texas A&M defense.

The upcoming Texas-Texas A&M rivalry game now carries implications that extend far beyond state bragging rights. For the Longhorns, it represents a final opportunity to impress the College Football Playoff selection committee before they announce their decisions on December 7th. A convincing victory over a highly-ranked Texas A&M team could potentially vault Texas back into playoff contention, while a loss would definitively end their championship aspirations. As the Longhorns prepare for this crucial matchup, they must develop a comprehensive game plan that accounts for Smith’s first-half absence while emphasizing offensive efficiency. With so much at stake – from playoff berths to coaching futures – this traditional rivalry game has taken on extraordinary significance for the Texas football program as they attempt to salvage their once-promising season.