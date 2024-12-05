rewrite this title Tiny Pomeranian Trying To ‘Attack’ Owner’s Pool Has Internet in Stitches

Summarize this content to 2000 words in 6 paragraphs A tiny dog has gone viral for taking on a huge enemy: the family’s swimming pool.Charlie the Pomeranian lives in Sacramento, California, with his Pom brother Jagger and owner Chris, and recently went viral for his determination to protect the family from their own swimming pool.Chris told Newsweek his dogs are “very smart,” and are well aware that during the summer months, their pool cycles air through the water, making giant bubbles.And, as proven by a video to Chris’ TikTok account @the.chris61 on September 5, Charlie in particular has a vendetta against the bubbles.The clip, with almost 18,000 likes, shows both black-and-white dogs running to the bubbling water, where Charlie growls, barks furiously, and attacks—until he ends up falling into the water.But it’s all in a day’s work for Charlie, who immediately swims to the edge and, with the help of his brother, clambers back up, runs back to the bubbles, and starts barking again.He captioned the video: “When my dogs try to attack my pool …”

Charlie the Pomeranian has a vendetta against the swimming pool’s bubbles. When he was instantly defeated, he didn’t give up.

TikTok @the.chris61

“Every day at 11 a.m. during the summer months our solar pool heater kicks on and cycles the air out of the system,” Chris explained to Newsweek. “This effectively causes the pool to get about a minute or so of pressured air being pushed into it causing these big bubbles.”My dogs are keyed into the time of day it happens and are prepared for it.”TikTok users loved the clip, with one aptly describing it as: “‘And another thing’ after the 3 day struggle getting out of the pool.””That bubbler was not respecting his authority,” another commenter laughed, while one said it “looked like Titanic for a sec.”One put it: “He probably thought the water threw him into the pool.”

Charlie pulled himself out of the pool with support from his brother, and rushed back to the same spot to continue his argument with the water.

TikTok @the.chris61

Others shared their own Pomeranian stories, including squaring up to bigger dogs, with Chris replying: "They do believe they are bigger than they really are."The American Kennel Club describes the breed as inquisitive, lively and bold—three traits that can be seen just in Chris' short video, and notes the breed commands a "big dog demeanor," which Chris agreed with in the comments.Some commenters were concerned for the dogs' safety, worrying about what could happen if Chris wasn't there to keep an eye on things. But he assured commenters he always monitored the dogs when they were by the pool.He also told Newsweek: "We have a beach entry pool that the dogs have been trained to get themselves out of if they fall into [it]."