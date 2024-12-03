10 Incredible Deals You Won’t Want to Miss at Ulta’s Black Friday Event

The excitement of Black Friday sales has kicked off, offering consumers an unparalleled opportunity to save, especially in the beauty sector. Among the various brands participating in this annual shopping extravaganza, Ulta stands out by providing significant discounts on a broad range of beauty products throughout November. From makeup essentials such as eyeshadow palettes and eyeliners to tools and accessories like makeup brushes and lighted mirrors, Ulta’s Black Friday specials offer an irresistible chance to stock up on familiar favorites or explore new options at reduced prices. This makes November the perfect month for beauty enthusiasts looking to either restock their makeup bag or try new products without breaking the bank.

One of the standout offers from Ulta includes the SmoothStyle Heated Comb Combo, originally priced at $99.99. This innovative product combines drying and styling in one easy-to-use tool, designed to minimize heat damage while drying hair effectively. Consumers can enjoy beautifully aligned and voluminous hair without the typical downsides of high-heat tools. Another remarkable item to consider is the Tattoo Liner Liquid Eyeliner, available at a reduced price of $25. This eyeliner is praised for its smooth application and waterproof formula, meaning it remains in place all day without the frequent need for touch-ups—a necessary feature for busy individuals.

For those interested in updating their eyeshadow collections for fall, the Appley In Love Palette is a must-check item, originally priced at $54. It features a variety of warm shades, including neutral tones, reds, greens, and caramels, accommodating various looks for the season. Also promising significant value is the De-Frizzion Travel Dryer, marked down from $139. This compact, lightweight dryer includes a large diffuser designed specifically for all types of curls, making it a convenient option for travelers who prioritize hair care wherever they go. Its foldable handle adds to its portability, allowing easy packing alongside other travel essentials.

Ulta is also offering the Face The Beat five-piece set of makeup brushes for just $30, a perfect gift or a self-purchase for anyone looking to enhance their makeup application skills. This collection includes all necessary brush types housed in a convenient carrying case, making it ideal for traveling makeup buffs. For skincare aficionados, the Hydro-Dynamic Moisturizer, originally priced at $85, provides 24-hour hydration and promotes skin’s vitality, making it essential for maintaining a youthful, supple complexion, especially during the colder months.

Another exciting option available during Ulta’s Black Friday event is the Halo Lighted Makeup Mirror, available for $79.99. Proper lighting is critical for flawless makeup application, and this double-sided mirror, capable of rotating 360 degrees, delivers just that. Its compact design makes it a travel-friendly item, allowing users to maintain their makeup routine on the go. Additionally, the Disco Dreams Beauty Box priced at $29.99 is perfect for gifting, offering a complete makeup set that includes eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, and brushes, all presented in an adorable carrying case.

Lastly, beauty lovers should consider adding the Morphe Vegan Pro Blending Sponge to their haul. Priced at just $10, this ultra-soft sponge allows for smooth application of liquid and cream foundations, making it an essential tool for achieving a flawless look. Additionally, Ulta’s adjustable coverage powder foundation, newly reformulated to reduce talc content and minimize caking, is available for $16. This versatile product can be used either wet or dry for a matte finish, appealing to those looking to simplify their makeup routine without sacrificing quality. With these outstanding deals, Ulta presents an enticing Black Friday for beauty enthusiasts seeking new and iconic products at fantastic prices.