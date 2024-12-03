Tech Veterans Establish Game Studio and Develop Seattle-Themed ‘Wordle’-Inspired Puzzle Game

Flying Comet Games, founded by Seattle natives Calli Fuchigami and Eden Ghirmai, is gaining traction in the world of online gaming with their unique puzzle and word games that revolve around their hometown. Their flagship game is a Seattle-themed “Wordle”-style game, which encourages players to think of five-letter words related to Seattle’s culture, businesses, and landmarks. Fuchigami’s background in finance and experience with game companies melds well with Ghirmai’s engineering expertise and history with tech giants like Google and Slack. Both co-founders realized a mutual desire to venturing into entrepreneurship, which led them to create Flying Comet Games and explore the engaging realm of word games.

Their passion for the genre intensified after becoming fans of “Wordle” and similar games, prompting them to offer customized gaming experiences under the “Wordy-verse” banner. This approach entails organizing their games into 13 distinct categories that span various interests beyond just Seattle, including popular television shows like “Friends,” different hobbies such as yoga and gymnastics, and fandoms surrounding video games like “Animal Crossing.” The scope of their thematic categories is diverse, even featuring a niche for accounting enthusiasts and a playful selection centered on boba tea. Despite the overarching goal of echoing the thrilling play established by “Wordle,” Flying Comet avoids using the original game’s name directly to steer clear of copyright issues.

In the landscape of gaming inspired by “Wordle,” Flying Comet Games is not a solitary entity; many developers are producing their adaptations featuring themes as varied as Taylor Swift, sports, and popular film franchises. This proliferation of similar games has attracted attention from The New York Times, which has pursued legal action against some creators for copyright infringement. Fuchigami has clarified that while their game resembles the game mechanics and dynamic of “Wordle,” they aim to innovate through thematic customization and user experience.

Beyond their signature word games, Flying Comet Games is also trialing additional mini-games, one being the app-based “Keep Bufo Alive,” which operates as a clicker game. This endeavor has successfully attracted over 600 players, indicating a growing interest in their broader gaming portfolio. Fuchigami emphasizes this game as an enjoyable way to engage users casually, a brand of entertainment ideal for short breaks or moments of downtime. This experimental approach allows the team to explore various game mechanics while building their brand within the gaming community.

The long-term vision for Flying Comet revolves around monetization, taking cues from The New York Times’ subscription model for its gaming content. The founders also contemplate collaborative opportunities with smaller publications, allowing for tailored games that resonate specifically with their audiences. Currently, the venture is solely spearheaded by Fuchigami and Ghirmai, who transitioned from Washington State to the Bay Area, staying rooted in their Seattle origins through their games. They embrace the challenge of designing their puzzles around proper nouns, enriching the local flavor while establishing a unique identity for their gaming platform.

As Flying Comet Games strengthens its presence, the reliance on a Seattle-based theme remains pivotal to their initial offerings. Fuchigami highlighted that creating puzzles reflective of distinctly local elements captures a sense of authenticity only experienced by locals. The recent inclusion of local references—such as “Dicks,” inspired by a beloved burger joint—illustrates the personal touch they aim for in their games. While there may be aspirations to expand beyond Seattle in the future, the vibrant tapestry of the city’s essence continues to inspire Flying Comet Games’ creative journey. For now, they are focused on constructing a closely knit community of players who can appreciate the inside jokes and experiences unique to Seattle, solidifying their roots while they grow.