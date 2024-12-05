rewrite this title Microsoft releases preview of voice-enabled ‘Copilot Vision’ AI browsing companion for Edge

Summarize this content to 2000 words in 6 paragraphs

A Copilot sign on Microsoft’s Redmond campus. (GeekWire Photo / Todd Bishop)

A new opt-in Microsoft Edge feature, released in limited preview today, augments the browsing experience with AI that “sees” the same page the user is viewing, interacting via voice to offer thoughts and recommendations.

Microsoft says the feature, dubbed Copilot Vision, will be available starting today to a limited number of paid Copilot Pro subscribers via Copilot Labs.

“It is a new way to invite AI along with you as you navigate the web, tucked neatly into the bottom of your Edge browser whenever you want to ask for help,” a Microsoft post says. “It’s almost like having a second set of eyes as you browse, just turn on Copilot Vision to instantly scan, analyze, and offer insights based on what it sees.”

The feature was originally announced in October. It’s part of a larger effort by Microsoft and others to expand the capabilities of AI as agents and companions.

Some users have struggled with Microsoft’s simultaneous shift away from an earlier, utilitarian version of its Copilot sidebar for Edge to a more chatty and less functional consumer adaptation.