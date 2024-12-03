Battery Startup Focused on Long-Duration Solutions Secures Funding for Expansion

Skip Technology, a promising startup based in Portland, Oregon, has recently secured $5 million in funding to advance its mission of creating innovative battery solutions for energy storage. The company specializes in developing long-duration batteries that utilize hydrogen bromine for power generation, diverging from the conventional lithium-ion battery technology that dominates today’s market. This alternative chemistry lends itself to several advantages, including longer energy retention, significantly reduced flammability, and a supply chain that predominantly relies on domestically sourced components. Such features make Skip Technology’s products particularly appealing as the world shifts toward cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.

The versatile applications of Skip Technology’s batteries span various sectors. Their smaller battery models can effectively power mobile operations like food trucks, while larger configurations—comprising around ten shipping container-sized batteries—can cater to substantial energy demands at facilities like data centers. Co-founder and CEO Brennan Gantner highlights how these batteries can enable data centers to operate in an entirely off-grid capacity, seamlessly providing ample power at competitive costs compared to traditional lithium chemistry. This development comes at a critical moment for tech companies, including industry giants like Amazon and Microsoft, who are actively seeking solutions for energy storage to ensure operational continuity during times when renewable energy sources—such as wind and solar—are insufficient.

In recent developments, the funding round spearheaded by Puyallup Tribal Enterprises reflects a supportive partnership that extends beyond mere financial investment. The tribe, which previously invested in Skip Technology, is also collaborating with the startup to establish a production facility located south of Seattle. This manufacturing plant is set to play a pivotal role in ramping up battery production, moving from prototyping to actual deployment in the marketplace. The collaboration is also enhanced by a partnership with Continuous Solutions, another Portland-based company that will be responsible for providing the electronics necessary for converting the direct current (DC) generated by Skip Technology’s batteries into alternating current (AC), thereby making the energy usable in standard electrical applications.

Since its inception in 2018, Skip Technology has grown to a team of 11 employees, with plans to expand that number significantly in the near future. The expertise driving the innovation at Skip Technology hinges on the academic backgrounds of its co-founders. Both Gantner and his partner Ben Brown possess doctorate degrees in astrophysics, a field that has equipped them with rigorous problem-solving capabilities essential for pioneering new solutions in battery technology. With Brown now serving as an associate professor at the University of Colorado, the founders have merged their entrepreneurial aspirations with scholarly insights, applying cutting-edge research to create viable energy solutions.

Looking ahead, Gantner has indicated that the engineering behind their battery technology is largely complete, with the team currently focused on refining the design for optimal performance. Skip Technology has set ambitious targets, aiming to reach large-scale battery production by the end of this decade. Their long-term vision includes the potential to manufacture thousands of units with sufficient capacity to power entire metropolitan areas, which would represent a significant leap in the capacity and effectiveness of renewable energy storage solutions. This scale of production aligns with broader trends in the climate tech sector, where significant investments and incentives from government policies in the United States have started to bolster domestic battery manufacturing.

Despite the uncertainty posed by changing political landscapes, particularly with the potential return of previous administration policies under President-elect Trump, Gantner remains optimistic about Skip Technology’s future. He asserts that the company has consistently maintained its focus on developing a self-sustaining business model that minimizes reliance on federal subsidies or financial incentives. While acknowledgment is given to the boost that the Biden administration’s policies have provided to the climate sector, Gantner expresses confidence that Skip Technology can successfully navigate any adverse effects stemming from shifts in government support. The company’s ability to source all of its materials domestically positions it favorably against potential tariffs, ensuring that their path to market continues without significant disruption.