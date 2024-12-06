rewrite this title Athletic Club 2-1 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe misses another penalty as Los Blancos fall to shock La Liga defeat

Summarize this content to 2000 words in 6 paragraphs Real Madrid dropped crucial points in the Liga title race as goals from Alex Berenguer and Gorka Guruzeta secured a historic victory for Athletic Club at the San Mames.Berenguer handed the hosts the lead just after the break when a moment of quality by Inaki Williams saw a threatening cross cut out Real Madrid’s backline, with Berenguer stabbing home Thibaut Courtois’ block.Real Madrid were handed a way back into the game in the 67th minute when Julen Agirrezabala clattered into Antonio Rudiger in the box when clearing a Rodrygo free-kick. It was Kylian Mbappe who would go on to take the penalty, but in a moment of redemption for the Athletic Club goalkeeper, Agirrezabala saved with a dive to his left.Real Madrid found an equaliser as Jude Bellingham looked to have rescued a point for the away side when he was able to tuck home a parried Mbappe effort on goal.However, shortly after, a costly mistake would see Real Madrid drop all three points for the second time this season as Federico Valverde was dispossessed by substitute Gorka Guruzeta, who slotted past Courtois in the 80th minute.Next, Athletic Club have another tough test against Villarreal on Sunday, December 8, before a trip to face Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League. Real Madrid are on the road again as they travel to face Girona at the weekend, before a trip to Italy in the UEFA Champions League to take on Atalanta.Talking Point – Another twist in the title raceJust as it looked like Real Madrid were gaining momentum in the title race as Barcelona were dropping points, things have taken another turn following Barcelona’s solid 5-1 victory against Mallorca as Real Madrid sit four points behind with just one game in hand over their rivals. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have been blighted by injuries to their key players like Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Eder Militao, and they looked half the side you would have expected to see as they lacked end product, with their eventual goal coming thanks to Bellingham out of nothing. It was a deserved victory for the home side, but one that does no favours for Real Madrid.Player of the Match – Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club)It might be cliche to say it was a team effort, but Athletic Club were worthy winners and a number of players could be named – the Williams brothers caused plenty of problems and individually deserved to be named. But it’ll go to the first goalscorer tonight. He should have scored in the first half, but tucked home the goal to turn it up a gear in the second half. Player RatingsAthletic Club: Agirrezabala 6, Gorosabel 7, Vivian 7, Alvarez 7, Boiro 7, Jauregizar 7, Prados 7, I. Williams 8, Sancet 7, N.Williams 8, Berenguer 8. Subs: Guruzeta 7, de Galarreta 6, Berchiche 6, de Marcos 6, Gomez 6Real Madrid: Courtois 6, Vazquez 6, Asencio 6, Rudiger 6, Garcia, Valverde 4, Tchouameni 6, Ceballos 5, Bellingham 7, Rodrygo 5, Mbappe 5. Subs: Modric 5, Guler 5, Endrick 5, Diaz 6, Mendy 6Match Highlights14′ OFFSIDE! Mbappe thinks he’s found the net after good work by Rodrygo bringing the ball into the box to find the Frenchman, who has clear sight of goal and fires it home. But it’s flagged offside.16′ VAR CHECKING FOR PENALTY Whilst Mbappe’s goal won’t count, we’re looking at a possible penalty in the box after Andoni Gorosabel fouled Rodrygo. VAR has called the referee to the screen.17′ NO PENALTY Despite the referee going to the VAR screen and watching that moment several times, he waves away the penalty and the game continues.32′ WHAT A CHANCE! It’s a great pass into Real’s box to find Inaki Williams, whose wonderful backheel flick moves it on to Alex Berenguer, and the Athletic Club striker only has to beat Courtois but he fires it over the crossbar from close range.53′ GOAL! ATHLETIC CLUB 1-0 REAL MADRID (BERENGUER 53′) Finally! A moment of real quality causes chaos. Inaki Williams swings in a great delivery into the box, which flies past Real Madrid’s backline and reaches Sancet, who is unable to get a toe on it. Thibaut Courtois blocks the cross but Alex Berenguer is there to stab home.67′ PENALTY FOR REAL MADRID! It’s a nightmare for Julen Agirrezabala, who clatters into Antonio Rudiger as he comes to punch out Rodrygo’s free-kick. Have they handed Real Madrid a way back into the game? Who will take this penalty?68′ PENALTY SAVED! Julen Agirrezabala redeems himself. Kylian Mbappe is the penalty taker of choice tonight. He steps up, but it’s lacking power. Agirrezabala reads it well and dives to his left to make the save.79′ GOAL! ATHLETIC CLUB 1-1 REAL MADRID (BELLINGHAM 79′) Out of nothing, Real Madrid are back into this clash. Julen Agirrezabala parries away Kylian Mbappe’s shot from outside of the box, but Jude Bellingham is there to fire it back into the net.80′ GOAL! ATHLETIC CLUB 2-1 REAL MADRID (GURUZETA 80′) Would you believe it? Just as Real Madrid put themselves level, a costly mistake hands Athletic Club the lead again. Valverde is rushed and dispossessed by Gorka Guruzeta, who charges at Courtois and slots home.