Trump hounds Bondi to prosecute adversaries in now-deleted social media post: ‘They’re all guilty as hell’

Trump’s Pressure on AG Bondi: A Call for Swift Justice Against Political Adversaries

In a moment of frustration that briefly appeared on social media before being deleted, President Donald Trump publicly pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against several of his political opponents. The now-removed Truth Social post revealed Trump’s growing impatience with what he perceives as a lack of prosecutorial action against figures like former FBI Director James Comey, Senator Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. “I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action,'” Trump wrote, expressing his concern that the lack of action was damaging his administration’s “reputation and credibility.” This outburst highlights the tension between Trump’s desire for rapid justice against those he believes wronged him and the methodical pace of the Justice Department under Bondi’s leadership.

The deleted post also addressed the recent departure of Erik Seibert, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. While Seibert claimed he resigned voluntarily, Trump contradicted this narrative, stating bluntly, “No, I fired him.” The president characterized Seibert as “a Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job,” suggesting the attorney would not have pursued cases important to the administration. Trump expressed particular frustration that Seibert had received support from Democratic senators, which he viewed as a red flag. This personnel dispute reveals Trump’s focus on installing prosecutors he believes will aggressively pursue his justice agenda, particularly in the strategically important Eastern District of Virginia.

Within an hour of his critical post disappearing, Trump returned to Truth Social with a markedly different tone, praising Bondi as “doing a GREAT job as Attorney General of the United States.” He described her as “very careful, very smart,” while still emphasizing his desire for “a tough prosecutor” in Virginia to “get things moving.” In this more measured message, Trump specifically endorsed Lindsey Halligan for the role, contrasting her with what he called a “Democrat Endorsed ‘Republican'” – presumably referring to Seibert. This rapid shift in messaging demonstrates Trump’s tendency to oscillate between public criticism and praise of his appointees, often within short timeframes, as he balances personal frustration with political messaging.

When questioned by reporters about his relationship with Bondi as he departed for the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner, Trump denied being upset with his Attorney General. Instead, he emphasized his desire for action: “I just want people to act. They have to act. But now we want to act fast.” The president drew a contrast between what he perceived as the swift and aggressive legal actions taken against him—”They were ruthless and vicious. I was impeached twice. I was indicted five times”—and what he sees as hesitation to investigate his opponents. This frustration stems from Trump’s belief that he was unfairly targeted while in office and during his time out of power, creating a sense that justice has been imbalanced.

Trump’s public pressure on Bondi reflects a fundamental tension in his approach to the Justice Department. Throughout his first term and now into his second, Trump has struggled with the traditional independence of the DOJ, often viewing it as an extension of his executive authority rather than an independent institution. His call for prosecutions of specific political opponents raises concerns about politicization of justice, while simultaneously reflecting his genuine belief that these figures engaged in wrongdoing that warrants investigation. The president’s insistence that “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” reveals both his impatience with institutional processes and his conviction that his political adversaries have thus far escaped accountability for actions he deems criminal.

The episode illustrates a recurring theme in Trump’s governance style: his preference for swift, decisive action over deliberative processes, particularly when it comes to addressing perceived wrongs against him. By publicly announcing his nomination of Lindsey Halligan as prosecutor in Virginia, describing her as someone who “will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL,” Trump is signaling his continued determination to reshape the Justice Department to align with his vision of accountability. This approach speaks to Trump’s supporters, who often share his frustration with what they see as a two-tiered justice system, while concerning critics who worry about the erosion of prosecutorial independence. As the administration moves forward, the relationship between Trump and Bondi will likely remain under scrutiny as they navigate these competing pressures of presidential expectations and institutional norms within the Justice Department.