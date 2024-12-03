Russian tourist tragically drowns while practicing yoga in Thailand swept away by huge wave

A Russian tourist named Kamilla Beliatskaya, aged 24, tragically lost her life while practicing yoga on a rock at the Laad Koh viewpoint in Koh Samui, Thailand, after being swept away by a powerful wave. Beliatskaya had arrived at the popular spot in a red car and walked down to the rocky area with her yoga mat before the incident occurred. Witnesses reported seeing her being swept off the rocks by a wave, with waves reportedly reaching a height of up to nine feet. Despite efforts by water rescue teams to locate her, operations had to be suspended due to worsening wave conditions.

The incident occurred near the Laad Koh viewpoint in Surat Thani Province, home to popular tourist islands such as Koh Samui, Koh Tao, and Koh Phangan. Chaiyaporn Subprasert, the head of the Samui Rescue Center, emphasized the importance of warning systems in place at all beaches on the island, especially during the monsoon season. High-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches are marked with red flags indicating no swimming, while the site of the incident was a viewpoint for scenery rather than a designated swimming area. According to Subprasert, the unexpected wave surge may have caught Beliatskaya off guard, leading to the tragic accident.

Following the incident, a body was discovered on Chaweng Noi Beach by staff from the Impeña Resort Hotel, which was later identified as belonging to Kamilla Beliatskaya. Her boyfriend, Grigorii Anokhin, confirmed the identification. Authorities highlighted the need for visitors to exercise caution during monsoon conditions and avoid rocky coastal areas when the surf is large. The tragedy serves as a reminder of the unpredictable and potentially dangerous nature of the sea, prompting officials to urge tourists to be vigilant and observe safety warnings in place at all beach locations.

The CCTV footage reviewed by the police showed Beliatskaya arriving at the viewpoint parking lot, retrieving her yoga mat, and heading down to the rocky area alone. The video captured the moment she was swept off the rocks by a powerful wave, as horrified onlookers watched the tragic incident unfold. Witnesses reported the woman missing to the Bo Phut Police Station, with rescue teams attempting to search the area for Beliatskaya. Jet Ski operators had also removed their vehicles from the beach earlier in the day due to hazardous conditions caused by the large waves.

The loss of Kamilla Beliatskaya in such a tragic accident serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by the ocean, particularly during monsoon conditions. Tourists are reminded to pay attention to warning systems in place at beaches and to avoid swimming in high-risk areas with red flags. The incident underscores the importance of being cautious and prepared while visiting coastal locations, and officials continue to stress the need for vigilance and adherence to safety guidelines to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.