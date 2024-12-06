rewrite this title New Jersey leaders speak to DHS as unusual drone sightings now also reported over New York

Summarize this content to 2000 words in 6 paragraphs New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he spoke with state and federal officials about unusual drone activity in parts of the region, including the vicinity of President-elect Trump’s Bedminster golf club, but stressed there was no threat to public safety. In a Thursday post on X, Murphy said he convened a briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, senior officials from DHS, the state police and state Homeland Security and Preparedness, as well as New Jersey’s congressional delegation. “We are actively monitoring the situation and in close coordination with our federal and law enforcement partners on this matter,” he wrote. “There is no known threat to the public at this time.”In recent weeks, drones were spotted flying in Somerset and Morris counties. In a video from Nov. 25, a Morris County resident named Mike Walsh spotted drones flying over Black River Middle School in Chester. The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster is located in Somerset County.NEW JERSEY OFFICIALS DRAFT VIP SECURITY PLAN AT BEDMINISTER AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT Other drone sightings in the Garden State occurred in Bernardsville, Mendham and Parsippany. In response to unusual drone sightings above the northern and central New Jersey skies on Nov. 18, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday confirmed it had issued two temporary flight restrictions. One involves the airspace above the Trump property and is in place until the end of this week. “At the request of federal security partners, the FAA published two temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) prohibiting drone flights over Picatinny Arsenal Military Base and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster,” the agency said. Rep. Tom Kean, R-N.J., was on Wednesday’s call with Murphy, Mayorkas and other government and law enforcement officials.”I will continue to push federal authorities to work swiftly to give the public a full understanding of the situation and work toward a resolution,” he wrote Thursday on X. FLASHBACK: TRUMP ORG BLASTS REPORTS NJ MAY PULL LIQUOR LICENSES In a statement, New Jersey state Sen. Anthony Bucco, a Republican, said some of the drones flew over his home. “I have been assured that there is no known imminent threat from these devices,” he said. “Our law enforcement community, including the FBI, continues to gather information on the drones and provide information to the public as it becomes available.”Rep. Rebecca “Mikie” Sherrill, D-N.J., said she would remain in close contact with the investigation and would share updates as they come. Vito Fossella, president of Staten Island, is asking the FBI to expand its probe into the drone sightings to include the airspace over his New York City borough. In one instance, drone flights prevented a medevac helicopter from being able to transport a seriously injured crash victim in Branchburg Township, New Jersey, to the hospital, Fossella said in a letter to the law enforcement agency. “It stands to question, what else could these drones be impacting?” Fossella said. “Staten Island is home to two hospital systems, and the potential for these drones to impede life-saving care in medical emergencies is deeply concerning.”Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI. Fox News Digital’s Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.