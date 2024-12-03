Fox News Contributor and Physician Passes Away at 45

Dr. Kelly Powers, a Fox News contributor and podiatric surgeon, passed away at the age of 45 after a protracted struggle with cancer. Her journey with the disease began in 2020 when she was diagnosed with brain cancer following a series of health complications. Initially, she achieved remission, providing hope for her future and allowing her to return to her work in media. However, the aggressive nature of her illness resurfaced in 2024, leading to her untimely death. Powers was not only known for her medical expertise but also for her vibrant presence on television, particularly on the Fox News talk show “Red Eye” and segments on Fox Business, where she raised awareness about health risks facing Americans.

Despite her journalism career, Powers’ true passion lay in medicine. She completed her education at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine and underwent her residency at the Boston University School of Medicine, eventually becoming a respected podiatric surgeon. Her knowledge of health allowed her to educate the public about various medical issues, and she had a personal encounter with health challenges while on air. During a live segment on heart health, Powers experienced heart failure, a surreal turning point in her life as she transitioned from medical expert to patient. This experience highlighted her dedication to raising awareness for health conditions, particularly those affecting women.

Dr. Powers’ battle with her illnesses was fraught with challenges, including three major surgeries followed by chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Remarkably, she continued her work in journalism while navigating her health struggles. At one point, she became pregnant and later gave birth to a son, Bennett, whom she described joyfully and humorously in the light of her medical circumstances. Through her trials, she maintained a positive outlook, referring to herself as “the luckiest unlucky girl” and shared touching anecdotes about her son, even joking about the similarities in their haircuts due to her treatments.

When Powers’ cancer returned in 2024, her friends rallied around her, creating a GoFundMe page that raised nearly $100,000 to cover experimental treatment that insurance companies would not finance. This overwhelming support from her community and friends speaks volumes about the impact she had on those around her, both personally and professionally. Powers had an incredible ability to inspire others through her resilience, embodying the spirit of fighting against the odds. Her story of courage in the face of adversity resonated with many, illustrating the challenges faced by patients dealing with aggressive illnesses.

In addition to her career and her fight against cancer, Powers was a devoted mother and wife. She leaves behind her three-year-old son, Bennett, and her husband, Steve. The profound love she had for her family, along with her determination to overcome her health battles, created a legacy that continues to inspire those who knew her. Friends and family now remember her not just for her accomplishments but for her warmth, humor, and fierce determination. She was a beacon of strength for many, and her influence will be cherished by those whose lives she touched.

Dr. Kelly Powers’ life, while marked by significant challenges, also showcased her dedication to medicine and to educating the public about health issues. Her contributions to both her field and her community will not be forgotten. As we reflect on her journey, it becomes evident that her enduring spirit and passionate approach will leave an indelible mark on the world. Through her struggles, she became a symbol of hope and resilience, perfectly illustrating the idea that even amidst hardship, one can find moments of joy and laughter. Her legacy will continue in the memory of her loved ones and the awareness she brought to important health topics.