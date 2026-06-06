Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Pride flags removed, DEI back under fire, TV host’s Cali criticism

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COLORS STRUCK: Chicago college removes LGBTQ pride flag over institutional neutrality concernsLOST IN TRANSLATION: Chicago high school faces outcry after axing Arabic programCOVER BLOWN: Justice Department launches Title VI investigation into DEI programs at Arizona State University FAIRNESS FIGHT: Department of Education rips AP for ‘inaccurate, dangerous’ claim that it neglects Black studentsGOLDEN STATE FAIL: Bill Maher blasts California’s education results, cites two surging red states