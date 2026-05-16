Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Detransitioner drama, sex toy giveaways, shocking bathroom find

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FIRST ON FOX: Chloe Cole vows to return to UW after canceling appearance over alleged Antifa threats TRUTH DELAYED: Detransitioner Chloe Cole cancels UW speech after alleged Antifa threatsPRIVACY VIOLATED: Loudoun County high school student accused of filming students in bathroom under investigation LEADERSHIP BACKED: Cornell board clears president of wrongdoing after confrontation with anti-Israel students GENDER FLASHPOINT: UVA installs tampon dispensers in men’s restrooms; students call move ‘absurd’ SCRUBBED: Liberal arts college drops prof’s name from campus hall after grave dig controversyYOUR TAX DOLLARS: San Francisco university hosts genital piercing workshop with sex toy giveaway for students