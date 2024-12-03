Former Washington Post Journalist Taylor Lorenz Says Non-Mask Wearers Are ‘Raw-Dogging the Air’

Former Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz recently stirred controversy with an incendiary social media post in which she criticized individuals who do not wear masks in public. In her passionate and expletive-laden rant, she described these individuals as “raw-dogging the air,” a metaphor she used to articulate her frustration over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the backlash she faces for her steadfast mask-wearing. Lorenz, known for her strong opinions, previously made headlines for labeling President Biden a “war criminal,” and her latest comments elicited rapid responses from critics who took issue with her aggressive tone and her seemingly extreme stance on public health measures.

Lorenz’s tirade emerged in response to online criticism aimed at her for wearing a mask during her book launch event, where she had taken meticulous precautions against COVID-19. In her posts, she highlighted the effort and financial resources she devoted to ensuring a safe environment—spending thousands on testing and safety measures including UV lights. The backlash she faced for appearing in a photo without a mask for a brief moment seemed to trigger her outburst, which underscored the intensity of her belief in COVID-19’s continued threat and her rejection of those who criticize her for maintaining precautions in public settings.

Maintaining that she continues to wear a mask due to her pre-existing health condition, Lorenz expressed her dismay at what she perceives as a lack of awareness among those who have abandoned such practices. Her bold condemnation of non-mask-wearers has drawn mixed reactions online, with some mocking her choice of words, while others have echoed her concerns about the pandemic, revealing a divide in public opinion regarding COVID-19 safety measures. Her use of the term “raw-dogging” to describe unmasked individuals was met with ridicule by some users who interpreted her comments as outrageous and overly dramatic.

Critics wasted no time dismantling Lorenz’s arguments, with one user quipping that according to her logic, simply breathing air is seen as an act of ignorance. Others pointed to the length of the pandemic, now over four years since its onset, suggesting that Lorenz’s continued emphasis on caution reflects a refusal to adapt to the evolving circumstances. The backlash included a mix of disbelief and humor aimed at her rhetoric, implying that many have grown weary of the pandemic discourse and the perceived insistence on lingering restrictions by some public figures.

This media uproar coincides with Lorenz’s recent departure from the Washington Post to launch her own Substack newsletter, a decision influenced by reports that her editors had lost confidence in her. Her outspoken nature and previous comparison of Biden’s actions to those of a “war criminal” appear to have catalyzed her exit from the mainstream media establishment. As she seeks to carve out her own niche, it remains to be seen how her controversial views will resonate with her new audience and whether they will continue to draw both fervent supporters and critics.

In navigating the post-pandemic landscape, Lorenz’s tirade exemplifies the ongoing tensions between proponents and detractors of mask-wearing and other COVID-19 safety measures. The ongoing polarization surrounding public health has been amplified by influential voices, and Lorenz positions herself firmly with those who favor continued caution. Her experience highlights the challenges individuals face in balancing personal health, public opinion, and societal expectations as the narrative around the pandemic continues to evolve. As public discourse shifts, Lorenz’s ability to engage with her audience while managing the backlash from her assertive language and stances will be critical in shaping her emerging identity as an independent journalist.