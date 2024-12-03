Family Describes ‘Very Suspicious’ Disappearance of Woman Who Vanished During Thanksgiving Shopping Trip

On November 24, a Colorado woman named Jayna Lang, 46, went missing after telling her family she was going shopping at an outlet mall in Silverthorne. The last contact her family had with her was that Sunday, leading to increasing concern when she failed to show up for work at a pet grooming business on Monday. Her brother, Eric Horvat, expressed deep worry in an interview, noting the unusual absence of communication: “My aunt and her talk every single day. Me and her, every couple of days. So, for my aunt not to hear from her, it’s very, very suspicious.” This alarming situation prompted her family to report her disappearance, as they had not heard from her since she left for her shopping trip.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Lang’s disappearance on November 27, issuing a “be-on-the-lookout” (BOLO) alert. They shared that she was last seen on November 24 in Littleton and was reportedly traveling to Summit County, a region she frequently visited. The police provided both descriptions and photos of Lang along with her white Toyota SUV, updating the community and asking anyone with information to reach out. Horvat also made a plea for vigilance, highlighting that Lang’s license plate reads “JAYNA” to enhance the chances of her being recognized and found quickly.

Lang’s family remained active in their search efforts and communicated updates through social media, where her sister-in-law, Stacy Liang-Horvat, expressed the family’s gratitude for the public’s support. In a heartfelt Facebook post, she wrote about receiving “not good news regarding” Lang, which only added to their distress. The tight-knit family emphasized the importance of community involvement in their search efforts, thanking everyone for their prayers and urging people to continue being watchful for any signs of Lang.

The case has garnered considerable media attention, highlighting ongoing concerns and the emotional toll on Lang’s family as the search continued. Eric Horvat reiterated the hope that anyone who sees Lang or her vehicle would immediately alert the authorities to facilitate a quicker recovery. The community’s awareness was seen as vital in increasing the chances of locating Lang, emphasizing the bond between the family and the public in such a difficult situation.

As days passed without any sign of Lang, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance grew more concerning. The local authorities were supported by community volunteers who joined the search efforts, demonstrating a collective response to the plight of the family. The situation illustrated the impact of a missing person case on family dynamics and local communities, who often rally together during times of crisis.

Despite the grim updates received, hope remained as the family continued to share Lang’s story, aiming to keep her in the public’s consciousness. The ongoing search highlighted the dedication of both law enforcement and community members to aid in finding missing persons. The outpouring of support from across the nation reflected the compassion shared among individuals when faced with such distressing circumstances, reminding everyone of the importance of vigilance and community spirit.