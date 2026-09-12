Engineer with close ties to Fox News hosts stabbed to death in random attack in Texas park: report

It is impossible to make sense of a life taken in a flash of senseless violence, and the death of Andrew James Wimsatt has left a community in Austin and far beyond struggling for answers. On Sept. 7, the 62-year-old retired civil engineer had done something quietly loving: he visited his mother at her nursing home in Round Rock, Texas. Afterward, he found a park bench, perhaps to rest, perhaps to enjoy a moment of calm before heading back into the rhythm of an ordinary day. But within moments of sitting down, surveillance cameras captured a brutal and unprovoked attack. Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested 26-year-old Benedict Chinedu Ogbodiegwu on murder and theft charges. According to court filings, Ogbodiegwu allegedly grabbed Wimsatt from behind and repeatedly stabbed him in the neck, then wiped blood off his shirt and walked away as if nothing had happened. A passerby discovered Wimsatt on the ground and alerted police, but first responders pronounced him dead at the scene. The callousness of the act—the suddenness, the randomness, the complete absence of provocation—has left those who knew him in a state of disbelief. How could a man whose entire life seemed built around kindness, generosity, and quiet service end this way? It is a question that will likely never have a satisfying answer, and for his family, friends, and the many people whose lives he touched, the shock is still raw.

To understand the depth of the loss, one has to know who Andrew Wimsatt was beyond the tragic circumstances of his death. He was not merely a retired civil engineer with a Ph.D., though he was certainly that, having spent years working for the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, where he contributed his expertise to the kind of infrastructure and planning work that shapes communities. But his colleagues and acquaintances describe a man whose real legacy was in relationships. He was a beloved regular among the cast and audience of “Gutfeld!” and the earlier show “Red Eye,” not because he sought attention, but because he genuinely loved the conversation, the ideas, and the people involved. Over years of clipping show segments, attending live events, and engaging with network personalities, he crossed the line from fan to friend. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, who is not known for being sentimental, struggled to put his grief into words. “The crime, to me, is so heinous and shocking that I’m still trying to comprehend it,” Gutfeld said. “I may never.” He also admitted that he had initially been suspicious of Wimsatt’s motives, because he assumed people often do things because they want something. But he was wrong. “He did stuff for people—lots of people—because he enjoyed being of service, and promoting stuff that he genuinely enjoys and believes in.” That simple observation captures a rare kind of person: someone who gave freely, expected nothing in return, and found joy in lifting up others.

Perhaps no one illustrates that better than Kat Timpf, the libertarian pundit and Fox News personality who became one of Wimsatt’s closest friends. Timpf said she was “shocked, disgusted and angry” by the sudden loss of a man she described as a fan who became a friend. Their friendship was not a casual or distant one. She revealed that she and her husband, Cam, had lunch with Wimsatt in Fort Worth in June, when he drove from Austin specifically to see her return to the stage after her father’s sudden death in May. That is the kind of gesture that cannot be faked: showing up, in person, at a moment of vulnerability, just to offer support. Timpf also said she and Wimsatt stayed in touch weekly for years. He was a constant source of encouragement, especially when online trolls targeted her. “He always supported me,” she told Fox News Digital, “whether that was sending me clips I wanted to post or offering truly helpful words of encouragement during the times throughout my career that the internet was piling on me.” In an age of superficial social media connections, their bond was real and deep. Wimsatt did not just admire people from afar; he invested in them, remembered their struggles, celebrated their victories, and made them feel seen. That is why his death feels so profoundly unfair—not just because of the violence, but because the world has lost someone who made other people’s lives measurably better.

The investigation into his murder revealed just how cold-blooded the attack was. After authorities were called to the park, they quickly located Wimsatt, but it was too late to save him. The trail of evidence led them to Ogbodiegwu, and police uncovered blood-soaked clothing and the bloody murder weapon. When confronted, the suspect offered a bizarre and almost absurd defense: he claimed he had a twin brother, but he could not even give authorities a name. It was the kind of story that collapses under the slightest scrutiny, and it did. Surveillance footage told a far more straightforward and horrifying story: a man ambushed from behind, attacked without warning, and left dying on a park bench while his assailant calmly cleaned himself off and walked away. The theft charges suggest that Ogbodiegwu may have taken something from Wimsatt, but no explanation can make the crime anything other than senseless. For the victim’s loved ones, the details of the arrest are not a comfort. They are a stark reminder that Andrew was alone in his final moments, that there was no one there to defend him, and that his life was extinguished by a stranger whose actions defy all reason. The legal process will now take its course, but no verdict or sentence can undo the damage or fill the emptiness left behind.

What makes this tragedy even more difficult to process is the fact that the accused was already well known to the criminal justice system. According to reports, Ogbodiegwu had a rap sheet in Williamson County stretching back to 2017. In recent years, he had been arrested multiple times, including twice for theft and for carrying a fake ID. He had been released from jail in early June after serving a stint behind bars from January to April, only to commit an act of unimaginable violence a few months later. This pattern raises uncomfortable questions about missed warning signs, repeat offenses, and the failure of a system to intervene before a broken life spills over into the destruction of another. For Wimsatt’s friends and family, there is no comfort in knowing that the suspect had a criminal history. If anything, it deepens the sense of injustice. Andrew was not a man who lived dangerously or courted trouble. He was a retired engineer who visited his mother, supported his friends, and shared the television segments he loved. He had no reason to expect violence on a quiet morning in a park. The randomness of the attack, the lack of any meaningful motive, and the sheer brutality of the act make it impossible to find any logical explanation. All that remains is a devastating sense of loss and a community left to wonder why a gentle soul had to pay such a terrible price for a stranger’s rage.

In the end, what will endure is not the horror of the crime but the memory of the man. Andrew Wimsatt was someone who gave without counting the cost, who loved without needing recognition, and who built bridges between people through simple acts of attention and kindness. Greg Gutfeld may never comprehend the crime, but he will remember the lesson Andrew taught him: that some people do things purely for the joy of being of service. Kat Timpf will remember a friend who showed up for her when she needed him most, who drove across the state to support her after her father’s death, and who sent words of encouragement during the darkest moments of her career. The “Gutfeld!” and “Red Eye” communities will remember a familiar face, a devoted fan, and a man who was always happy to talk about the things he loved. His family will remember a son who visited his mother in a nursing home just before the world took him away. As the accused remains in custody on $1 million bond, with a court date set for Oct. 8, the legal process will move forward. But for those who loved Andrew, justice will never be enough. No sentence can bring back the man who sat on that bench, who gave so much to so many, and who deserved a long and peaceful life. What we can do, in the face of such senselessness, is honor his example: be kinder, be more generous, show up for the people we care about, and remember that every ordinary moment is precious. Andrew Wimsatt lived that way, and in that, he left a legacy that no act of violence can ever erase.