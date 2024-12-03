Dentist Accused of Poisoning Wife Faces New Charges for Allegedly Plotting to Kill Detective

James Toliver Craig, a Colorado dentist, is embroiled in a harrowing legal battle following accusations that he poisoned his wife, Angela Craig, through tainted protein shakes to cover up a murder plot. Recently, he was charged with solicitation to commit murder and perjury, aimed at allegedly orchestrating the assassination of a detective whose investigation scrutinizes the circumstances of Angela’s death. Despite pleading not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, Craig finds himself facing compounded legal woes that reflect a disturbing attempt to manipulate justice in his favor.

Angela, a devoted mother of six, passed away in March 2023 from poisoning due to substances such as cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, an eye-drop component. The coroner’s findings initiated a thorough investigation into her death, leading authorities to Craig, who was married to her for 23 years. Reports indicate that Craig attempted to hire another inmate at the Arapahoe County jail to carry out a hit on the detective responsible for the homicide probe, a move that underscores the gravity and scale of his alleged criminality.

As the case unfolded, it was revealed that Craig had previously solicited an inmate to plant letters in his residence, designed to fabricate a narrative that Angela was suicidal. He allegedly offered money for the inmate’s release or promised dental services in exchange for their cooperation. This disclosure highlights a calculated effort to alter the narrative surrounding his wife’s death, which authorities view as further evidence of his guilt and intention to mislead investigators.

Craig’s actions appear premeditated, as investigations unveiled his online searches for information related to murder methods in the days leading up to Angela’s death. Reports indicate he looked into how to disguise murder as a heart attack and searched for “undetectable poisons.” Angela suffered unexplained illnesses just prior to her death, being hospitalized multiple times due to symptoms including dizziness and fainting, which her husband purportedly ignored, raising further concerns regarding his involvement.

Adding complexity to the case, testimony from Angela’s sister revealed long-standing issues in the marriage, including Craig’s infidelities and troubling behaviors. Angela had previously expressed intentions to leave Craig, yet he always managed to convince her otherwise. This context further complicates the portrait of a man seemingly desperate to escape a failing marriage. Allegations included a pattern of abusive behavior, including a past incident where Craig drugged Angela during a suicide attempt he allegedly intended.

Craig’s trial was initially set for November 21 but faced delays as his defense team withdrew due to conflicts. The next hearing is scheduled for December 16, leaving room for more twists in this already convoluted case. The ongoing saga of James Toliver Craig illustrates a chilling narrative of deception, manipulation, and potential crime, raising questions about the darker facets of marital relationships and the extremes to which one may go under the guise of love. Each new revelation not only complicates the legal proceedings but also reflects a profound tragedy for Angela and her family amid the unfolding drama.