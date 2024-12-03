Get Ready for the Full Moon in Taurus — Brace Yourself for the Wild Ride!

The last supermoon of the year, known as the full Beaver moon, will grace the skies on November 15, 2024. This full moon occurs in the fixed earth sign of Taurus and will appear up to 14% larger and brighter than usual, providing an illuminating backdrop to reflect on our achievements and setbacks. Peak illumination will occur at 4:28 p.m. ET, and the influence of this lunation will be felt until November 19. The full moon marks a significant point in the lunar cycle, a time when emotions and energies run high, making it impossible to ignore underlying issues that need addressing.

This lunar event sees the full moon in Taurus opposing the sun in Scorpio, highlighting the complex themes surrounding power dynamics, intimacy, and resource management. Both Taurus and Scorpio are fixed signs inclined toward holding on tightly to what they value, but they represent different aspects of life: Taurus emphasizes sustenance and consumption, while Scorpio embodies release and transformation. While Taurus is associated with tangible pleasures, Scorpio represents the depths of emotional processing and life’s more chaotic elements. Together, they form a duality reflecting the cyclical nature of existence, from life to death and rebirth.

Under this full moon, there is a sense of comfort and grounding associated with Taurus, serving as an antidote to the disarray often present in our lives. The moon’s conjunction with Uranus — the planet representative of unpredictability and unconventional experiences — suggests that surprises or revelations may emerge during this lunar phase. This particular full moon also coincides with a significant astrological shift; it will be the last full moon occurring while Pluto resides in Capricorn before transitioning to Aquarius for an extensive period that lasts until 2043. This impending shift in Pluto’s energy indicates that transformative processes will be more pronounced.

The archetypal narrative of Persephone and Pluto captures essential lessons about the Taurus and Scorpio dynamic. Persephone’s descent and return symbolize the need to confront and embrace our darker aspects to discover our true selves. This lunar moment serves as a reminder of renewal and resilience, encouraging us to accept necessary changes and let go of what no longer serves us. As the moon illuminates our inner landscape, it pushes us to process repressed emotions and urges us toward empowerment and liberation through self-awareness. The moon’s light provides clarity and encourages personal evolution.

Named after the cold, industrious beavers preparing for winter, the Beaver moon is rich with symbolism. The beaver’s ability to communicate danger, a metaphor for confronting unseen threats or opportunities, reinforces the essential message of the Taurus/Scorpio lunar axis. The beaver, with its unceasingly growing teeth, also embodies the idea of endless potential and adaptability. This full moon urges us to awaken to the challenges we face while also highlighting the possibilities for growth and transformation.

For those with placements in the fixed signs — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — this full moon might resonate strongly, especially if their planets are around 24 degrees. Individuals can glean insights about how these lunar influences will manifest by examining the Taurus house in their natal chart. The next full moon beyond the Beaver moon will be the Cold Moon in Gemini on December 15, 2024, showing that as the year ends, the celestial dance continues to compel introspection and growth. Through this moonlit journey, we are invited to harness the energies of this full moon to inspire change and embrace new beginnings.