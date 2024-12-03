Why Kieran Culkin Hasn’t Shared His Brother Macaulay’s Holiday Classic ‘Home Alone’ with His Kids

In a recent interview, Kieran Culkin, the star of HBO’s “Succession,” opened up about his family’s holiday traditions, specifically regarding the iconic film “Home Alone.” While Kieran, 42, and his wife, Jazz Charton, 36, have yet to introduce his brother Macaulay Culkin’s beloved movies to their young children, Kinsey, 5, and Wilder, 3, he acknowledged the film’s somewhat scary elements as a reason for postponing their viewing. Kieran humorously noted that scenes involving a tarantula and menacing threats can be frightening for young viewers, particularly for his three-year-old son.

Looking ahead, Kieran believes that this holiday season might finally be the right time for Kinsey and Wilder to experience “Home Alone.” He mentioned that they might be ready to enjoy the adventures of Kevin McCallister as he battles the Wet Bandits. Kieran’s decision reflects the balance many parents strive to achieve between nostalgia and age-appropriate entertainment. The idea of sharing a family classic that has come to symbolize holiday festivities is something Kieran eagerly anticipates.

Kieran’s reflections on family dynamics and fame are notable, especially since Macaulay, 44, rose to stardom at a young age playing the lead in “Home Alone” and its sequel. Kieran himself played a memorable supporting role as Fuller McCallister in these films, which contributed to the family’s legacy in Hollywood. Looking back, Kieran expressed empathy for his brother, admitting that he felt a sense of unfairness regarding the level of notoriety Macaulay faced as a child. He articulated his concern for Macaulay’s well-being during that time, acknowledging the pressure that fame can impose on young individuals.

The impact of witnessing Macaulay’s rapid rise to fame shaped Kieran’s own relationship with acting. Despite his early roles, Kieran was hesitant about fully committing to an acting career, largely due to the complexity of navigating fame. He eventually found success with his breakout film, “Igby Goes Down,” in 2002. Kieran candidly shared that he grappled with a desire to act paired with a fear of achieving the kind of success that could lead to the pressures his brother faced. This internal conflict has informed Kieran’s choices and career trajectory over the years.

In contrast to Kieran’s cautious approach, Macaulay has embraced sharing “Home Alone” with his own children. The 44-year-old actor stated that his son Dakota, who recently turned 3, enjoyed the film and found it humorous. In a playful twist, Macaulay has even convinced his son that he is the character from the movie, enhancing the familial ties to the film. Such interactions illustrate the way families create bonds and narratives around cherished films, adding layers of personal meaning to the viewing experience.

As the holiday season approaches, the differing approaches of the Culkin brothers toward their own family traditions with “Home Alone” highlight the evolving nature of parenting and the significance of storytelling through film. Kieran’s thoughtful decision-making regarding his children’s media consumption reflects a desire to nurture their experience, while Macaulay’s enthusiastic sharing emphasizes the joy of embracing shared memories. Both perspectives contribute to the legacy of the film and to how families celebrate the holidays, bridging generational gaps through beloved cinematic experiences.