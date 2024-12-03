‘Moana’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Reflects on Her Parents’ Sacrifices and Her Gratitude After Growing Up on Food Stamps

Auli’i Cravalho, widely recognized for her role as Moana, shared insights into how this pivotal role transformed her life and her family’s situation. In a recent interview with People, the 24-year-old actress reflected on her upbringing, revealing that she and her family faced financial struggles during her childhood in Hawaii, where they relied on food stamps. She recounted living in a one-bedroom apartment in Mililani, where she slept in the bedroom while her mother, Puanani Cravalho, occupied the couch, always putting her needs first. Auli’i’s career took off at the young age of 14 when she was cast as Disney’s titular princess, a role that significantly changed their circumstances. As a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, she later purchased a home for her mother, allowing Puanani to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

The influence of Auli’i’s parents profoundly impacted her as she navigated her early career in the entertainment industry. Auli’i’s parents provided her with guidance and wisdom, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a grounded perspective despite her newfound fame. They repeatedly reminded her to prioritize education and household responsibilities, instilling the values of humility and hard work. Auli’i acknowledged the pressures associated with being a young star, explaining that after dedicated efforts in promoting Moana, she often found herself drained and overwhelmed. Despite the luxury of success, she struggled with balancing her work commitments and personal life, where her mother played a crucial role in keeping her behavior in check and nurturing her character.

Reflecting on the challenges of the industry, Auli’i admitted to having moments where she felt frustrated and overwhelmed by her responsibilities. She expressed a sense of fatigue after long promotional events, which sometimes made her act out or resist doing her schoolwork. However, her mother’s strict yet nurturing parenting quickly brought her back to reality, reminding her of the importance of kindness and gratitude. These lessons were vital in helping Auli’i understand the importance of maintaining her identity and not letting the pressures of her career overshadow her personal growth.

Following her success in Moana, Auli’i took on diverse roles in various projects, showcasing her versatility as an actress. She starred in series like Rise, Crush, and Darby and the Dead while also making her Broadway debut in the iconic role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret. In addition to her flourishing career on screen and stage, Auli’i reprised her role as Moana in the sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, before returning for Moana 2. This ability to diversify her talents and embrace different characters reflects her dedication and passion for acting.

Moana 2, released in theaters recently, continues the story of the beloved titular character a few years after the original film. Auli’i expressed her excitement about returning to the role of Moana, emphasizing the joy of revisiting the character as she has matured herself. In her words, it was a unique opportunity to portray a Disney princess experiencing personal growth, a narrative that resonates with many young viewers. This sequel allows audiences to witness Moana’s development and her collaborative journey alongside Maui, played by Dwayne Johnson, and a new crew of adventurers as they work to reunite her people across the ocean.

As Auli’i Cravalho continues her journey in the entertainment industry, her reflections on family, gratitude, and personal growth reveal a deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by her parents. The transition from a challenging childhood to becoming a prominent figure in Hollywood showcases her resilience and dedication to her craft. With the release of Moana 2, Auli’i hopes to inspire both children and adults alike, celebrating the importance of kindness, humility, and the invaluable support of family as they navigate their unique paths in life.