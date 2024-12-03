Five years after devastating fire, Trump to attend reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

President-elect Trump will be traveling to Paris this weekend to attend the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, which was severely damaged by a fire five years ago. Trump announced his visit on social media, expressing honor at the opportunity to witness the historic cathedral fully restored to its former glory. The invite-only ceremonies are expected to attract about 50 heads of state and governments, with nearly $1 billion raised for the rebuilding efforts. French President Macron has been praised for his work in restoring the iconic site, with $148 million still remaining for the project.

The devastating fire in April 2019 caused the collapse of the cathedral’s roof and part of its exterior while destroying the interior. President Trump had previously suggested the use of “flying water tankers” to put out the blaze, expressing his distress at the destruction of the landmark. Before the fire, the cathedral welcomed more than 12 million visitors annually, demonstrating its significance as a cultural and historical site. As preparations are made for the reopening, it is expected that an estimated 15 million visitors will book time slots to visit the restored Notre Dame Cathedral.

