Andy Cohen Compares ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Revamp to ‘RHONY’ Reboot: Time for a Fresh Direction

Andy Cohen, the well-known host and producer, shared some insightful comments on the evolution and future of popular reality shows, particularly focusing on The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) and Vanderpump Rules. During a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, he reflected on the necessity for long-running shows to either conclude or adapt in fresh directions. Specifically referencing the 13 seasons of RHONY, Cohen indicated that it might be time for such beloved shows to find a new path or phase, paralleling this sentiment with the current state of Vanderpump Rules. He highlighted the announcement of a new season for Vanderpump, which promises to introduce a fresh cast of characters, similar to what Bravo did with RHONY’s rebranding in March 2022.

Cohen expressed his admiration for the cast and crew who contributed to the success of Vanderpump Rules over the years. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the production team, notably over the past four years when most of the cast members had distanced themselves from their roles at SUR, the show’s original backdrop. With James Kennedy being the lone cast member still somewhat tied to SUR, Cohen noted that the show had shifted focus, allowing the cast to pursue other ventures. This includes Kennedy’s flourishing career as a DJ with a residency in Las Vegas, which illustrates the individual successes of the cast outside of the restaurant setting.

The production changes are part of a broader strategy that Cohen considered necessary and beneficial for the show’s longevity. He emphasized that the evolution of Vanderpump Rules was a "smart programming move", reflecting the organic progression of the cast into other areas of their lives and careers. Cast members such as Scheana Shay and Lala Kent have already begun filming new scenes for the upcoming season, while Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are thriving with their sandwich shop venture, Something About Her. Moreover, Tom Sandoval is set to continue his television presence with an upcoming appearance on the third season of The Traitors in January 2025.

Cohen conveyed his respect for the Vanderpump Rules cast, commending their authentic portrayal of themselves throughout the series. He noted how their genuine personalities contributed significantly to the show’s entertainment value, maintaining viewer engagement across various seasons. This authenticity, regardless of whether audiences liked the cast or not, kept the narrative dynamic and surprising, ensuring ongoing interest in their lives and interactions.

In addition to discussing the future of Vanderpump Rules, Cohen addressed the concluding moments of the show’s latest season, suggesting that the finale had a farewell vibe. He urged fans to pay particular attention to the last few minutes of the season, which felt conclusive and celebratory of the journey the cast had taken. This led to speculation around a potential series finale that would commemorate the legacy of the show as it transitions to a new chapter.

Looking ahead, the planned production for season 12 of Vanderpump Rules is slated to commence in the upcoming year. While a specific premiere date and the complete cast have yet to be unveiled, the excitement for what’s to come remains palpable among the audience. In the meantime, the engaging episodes of Vanderpump Rules are readily accessible on Peacock, allowing fans to rewatch and relive their favorite moments as they anticipate the series’ next evolution.