9 Luxury Beauty Gift Sets You Can Snag on Cyber Monday — Featuring Estée Lauder, Clarins, and Sol de Janeiro.

Cyber Monday presents an exceptional opportunity for shoppers to capitalize on deals for both household necessities and holiday gifts, particularly in the realm of beauty products. Gift sets tailored for beauty aficionados and skincare enthusiasts make for ideal presents, alleviating the pressure of selecting the perfect item for every recipient. Instead of navigating crowded shopping malls, individuals can capitalize on these sales and spend their time celebrating the season. To streamline the gifting process, a selection of attractive offers on coveted beauty sets has been curated, ensuring a delightful shopping experience that doesn’t compromise on quality or value.

Among the standout items is the Clarins 12 Days of Beauty Favorites, an Advent calendar featuring a collection of best-selling products aimed at creating hydrated, glowing skin. This set, originally priced at $95, is now available for $66 at Amazon, and shoppers can enhance their savings with an additional coupon offering $10 off. This is a perfect option for those who appreciate French beauty products, providing a little bit of pampering for each day leading up to the holidays.

Another enticing option is the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Starter Kit, which includes the brand’s viral cream along with a body scrub, oil, and perfume. Priced at $172 (down from $246), this luxurious package captures the essence of tropical vibes, making it an excellent gift for anyone looking to escape the winter chill. In the realm of fragrance, the Jo Malone London Little Luxuries Travel Set features four miniature perfumes, including the highly sought-after Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne, favored by celebrity Meghan Markle. Shoppers can acquire this delightful assortment for $125, reduced from $180, at Nordstrom—a splurge-worthy gift that’s hard to part with.

For those seeking a more inclusive gift, the Petite Maison Spa Package presents an entire at-home spa experience with a variety of self-care products such as hand cream and face masks. Available for $60 (original price $75), this set has garnered positive feedback from customers who attest to the joy it brings to the recipient. Additionally, the Iconic London Makeup Set offers a selection of striking makeup staples designed to impart a fresh, luminous glow. With a significant discount of 25%, this set is priced at $41, down from $55, and its ornament-style packaging elevates the gifting experience.

Furthermore, the Estée Lauder Serum and Moisturizer Skin Care Set is another enticing choice, featuring a limited-edition duo that includes a full-size face serum and moisturizer for $90 (discounted from $120). Boasting nearly 25,000 reviews, this popular set is recognized for its capability to enhance skin elasticity and deliver a youthful appearance. Travel-friendly options, such as the d’alba Piedmont Gift Set, include the much-praised white truffle spray known for promoting skin radiance, complete with a convenient cosmetics case for $34, discounted from $42.

Lastly, the Clé de Peau Beauté Protect and Replenish Daily Radiance Collection is a luxury offering that’s usually scarce on sale, making this limited-time opportunity particularly appealing. With an exclusive coupon for 20% off, this collection—celebrated by celebrities like Martha Stewart and Dakota Fanning—is discounted to $288 from its original $360 price. Additionally, the Mario Badescu Best of Body Essentials Kit serves as an ideal stocking stuffer or White Elephant gift, priced at $18 (discounted from $25) and focused on providing superb winter hydration for lips, body, and hands. With all these sumptuous choices available, Cyber Monday presents a splendid chance to indulge in fabulous beauty sets for oneself or loved ones, ensuring that every gift is nothing short of extraordinary.