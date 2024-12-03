12 Beauty Products Favored by Celebrities Now on Sale for Cyber Monday – Enjoy Discounts of Up to 43%!

Cyber Monday has officially arrived, and for many, this shopping event presents the perfect opportunity to indulge in some self-care while saving money in the process. With countless deals moving fast, it might feel a bit overwhelming to decide what products to buy. Fortunately, looking to celebrity favorites can streamline the shopping experience. Many beloved beauty staples used by stars are now available at discounted prices on platforms like Amazon. Whether it’s achieving Kim Kardashian’s luminous glow or attaining Nicole Kidman’s luxurious locks, here’s a summary of the top 12 celebrity-preferred beauty products currently on sale, with discounts reaching up to 43%.

One notable product comes from Fran Drescher, who touts a unique serum with a sponge-tip applicator that provides a natural “sun-kissed glow.” Originally priced at $28, this popular blush serum is now available for $20. Staying in line with sun-kissed skin, Kim Kardashian’s favorite self-tanner, which promises a streak-free, quick-drying formula, is now 33% off, bringing its price down from $19 to $13. Jennifer Aniston, renowned for her iconic hair, swears by a bond-building treatment that maintains her locks’ shine and health, discounted from $30 to $21. The product’s efficacy has gained cult status among beauty enthusiasts.

Adding to the hair care lineup, Kaia Gerber highlights a hydrating spray vital for maintaining moisturized, shiny hair while preventing breakage; it’s currently reduced from $39 to $31. Another standout product is an actress-approved serum that serves as a primer, addressing multiple signs of aging, while also enhancing skin texture. Originally priced at $90, it’s now available for $60. Beyond skincare, Salma Hayek shared her red carpet beauty secret: an affordable finishing oil used for sleek waves, now down from $20 to $13. For those dealing with thinning hair, Nicole Kidman’s go-to serum, known for its natural ingredients aimed at promoting hair growth, is available at a discount of $41, costing $124 instead of the original $165.

Martha Stewart is also part of the mix with her favorite non-greasy nourishing formula for supple skin, discounted from $10 to $6. Blake Lively’s go-to, the famous Bum Bum cream, assures hydration and softness, and fans can enjoy 25% off its price, now $36 instead of $48. For achieving that perfect curl, Lindsay Lohan uses an automatic curling iron, which is currently marked down from $80 to $64, while Zooey Deschanel emphasizes the importance of natural skincare with a thick moisturizer that’s not only affordable but effective; it’s now selling at $13 instead of $19.

Lastly, Jenna Lyons praises a unique lip product that transitions from powder to a soft lipstick, defining it as both innovative and versatile. Given its functionality for both lips and cheeks, this product has its retail price slashed from $25 to $18. This Cyber Monday, consumers can embrace their beauty aspirations through these celebrity-endorsed products, ensuring beauty rituals can be both effective and budget-friendly. These renowned beauty items exemplify savings without skimping on quality, giving fans a chance to elevate their self-care routines inspired by their favorite stars.