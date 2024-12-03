Tiffany Glass Window Breaks Auction Record for Company with $12.5 Million Sale

Record-Breaking Tiffany Studios Stained Glass Window Fetches $12.48 Million at Auction

In a stunning display of art and value, a nature-inspired stained glass window crafted by Tiffany Studios has shattered records at a recent Sotheby’s auction. The Danner Memorial Window, a striking 16-foot-high leaded piece, sold for an astonishing $12.48 million. This marked a significant milestone, as the window not only fetched nearly double its expected sale price but also became the most expensive Tiffany piece ever auctioned. The previous record for a Tiffany Studios work was set in 2018 when a Pond Lily Lamp sold for $3.37 million.

Originally owned by billionaire Alan Gerry, the Danner Memorial Window was sold to an anonymous buyer at the Sotheby’s auction on Monday night. This particular piece holds historical significance, as it had previously sold for $2 million in 2000, making it the most expensive Tiffany work at that time as well. The recent auction further solidified its status as a prized collectible within the realm of Tiffany art, demonstrating the increasing demand for such unique pieces.

The Danner Memorial Window was created in 1913 by renowned artist Louis Comfort Tiffany and designer Agnes Northrop. It serves as a tribute to John and Terressa Danner, notable founders of the First Baptist Church in Canton, Ohio. The window’s intricate design captures blooming trees and a gently flowing river, vibrantly colored with hues of red, orange, blue, green, and purple. Sotheby’s hailed the piece as "the most significant and valuable Tiffany Studios work ever offered at auction," underlining its artistic and historical importance.

Tiffany Studios, founded by Louis Comfort Tiffany, produced an array of stained glass works in New York between 1878 and 1933. These masterpieces included not only windows but also lamps and decorative items that were highly sought after. The main floor of the Tiffany & Co. store on Fifth Avenue in New York showcased many of these creations, which were also sold in stores across London and Paris. Today, with approximately 3,800 original Tiffany windows remaining across the United States, collectors and art enthusiasts continue to appreciate and seek out his unparalleled craftsmanship.

The Danner Memorial Window’s design is reminiscent of other celebrated Tiffany creations, such as the Autumn Landscape Window at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Hartwell Memorial Window at the Art Institute of Chicago. Its captivating imagery of fruit-laden trees by a river further exemplifies Tiffany’s mastery of color and light, making it not just an object of beauty but also an essential part of America’s art history.

Alan Gerry, the previous owner, is a notable figure whose wealth was attributed to his successful ventures in the telecommunications industry, particularly Cablevision Industries, which he sold to Time Warner for nearly $3 billion in the late 1990s. As of this week, Gerry’s net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion, placing him at 2,152nd on the global rich list. The staggering sale of the Danner Memorial Window not only underscores the enduring legacy of Tiffany’s artistry but also highlights the ongoing investment interest in historic and significant artworks.