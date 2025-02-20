The Montessori method, founded by Maria Montessori in 1907, is a child-centered educational approach designed to cater to individual learning styles. Numbers and imaginative materials make it an all-in-one learning system, evolving over centuries, having become popular in the United States with thousands of Montessori schools. Despite its popularity, Montessori offers a balanced approach that includes fostering emotional stability and mental health. It promotes autonomy and allows children to learn in a non-conventional environment, reducing stress and anxiety settings. Unlike traditional education, which often includes rigid tests, Montessori emphasizes learning through exploration and discovery, building confidence and critical thinking skills. The philosophy also values psychological safety, creating a company of轻轻地, where children feel respected and guided. Montessori teachers adapt their methods to each child, allowing for flexible pacing and tailored learning experiences. Recent studies show that Montessori students have lower cortisol levels and higher overall well-being compared to those in conventional schools, highlighting its effectiveness in mental health aspects. Overall, Montessori education is positioned as a gentle, supportive system that encourages exploration, growth, and independent moral decision-making, making it a valuable educational choice for individuals seeking meaningful and healthy growth.