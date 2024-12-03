Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol Rematch to Headline Major Fight Card

The highly anticipated rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol is slated for February 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, promising to be one of the most compelling boxing events in recent history. Beterbiev edged out Bivol in their last encounter, winning by majority decision in a closely contested match. The aftermath of that bout saw Saudi power broker Turki Alalshikh express his belief that Bivol deserved to win, subsequently leading to the arrangement of this rematch. This upcoming showdown is expected to be equally thrilling, showcasing not only the main event but also an impressive undercard packed with notable matchups that are certain to attract boxing enthusiasts.

The event is aptly named “The Last Crescendo,” and its co-main event features IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois defending his title against the ever-dangerous Joseph Parker. Dubois gained significant attention following a stunning fifth-round knockout of Anthony Joshua, demonstrating his potential as a heavyweight contender. Parker, on the other hand, comes into the fight riding a five-fight winning streak after suffering an 11th-round TKO defeat to Joe Joyce in September of last year. The buildup to this co-main event promises to be intense as both fighters bring compelling narratives to the ring.

Adding to the excitement of the card, Shakur Stevenson, a renowned pound-for-pound contender, is set to meet Floyd Schofield in what promises to be a pivotal matchup for both fighters. Stevenson, known for his exceptional speed and defensive skills, is coming off a hand injury that forced him out of a planned fight against Joe Cordina. Schofield, despite being just 22 years old, appears eager to test himself against one of the division’s elite, creating intrigue for fans and experts alike. However, many believe Stevenson will emerge victorious, solidifying his position and paving the way for future big fights.

The card also boasts a tantalizing clash between WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames and the promising 25-year-old Hamzah Sheeraz. Adames, a seasoned fighter with a single career loss, is on a six-fight winning streak, highlighted by knockout victories, and captured the WBC title earlier this year. In contrast, Sheeraz, unbeaten in 21 fights and possessing 17 KOs, is seen as a formidable challenger eager to carve his name in the middleweight rankings. This matchup not only tests Adames’s mettle but presents a potential coronation for Sheeraz as he seeks to claim the championship.

Additionally, the card features the intriguing bout between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Israil Madrimov. However, Madrimov’s scheduled fight against Serhii Bohachuk on December 21 could impact his availability. If Madrimov were to lose, it may lead to a shakeup with rising star Xander Zayas emerging as a possible replacement opponent for Ortiz, a matchup he has publicly expressed interest in. Regardless of the circumstances, this proposed fight carries significant potential as both fighters possess styles that could lead to an engaging clash in the ring.

Finally, the heavyweight division remains vibrant with Zhang facing undefeated German heavyweight Agit Kabayel for the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title. A victory could position the winner for a title shot against the victor of Dubois and Parker’s bout, maintaining the intrigue within the heavyweight ranks. Adding context, Joshua Buatsi is slated to confront veteran Callum Smith, marking an important step for Buatsi in his pursuit of a title opportunity or potentially setting up for a challenge against the Beterbiev-Bivol rematch winner. With so many exhilarating matchups expected at this event, “The Last Crescendo” promises to captivate boxing aficionados on February 22.