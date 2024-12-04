IMDb Reveals Top 10 Stars to Watch in 2024

The renowned movie reference site IMDb recently released its highly anticipated list of the Top 10 Stars for 2024, gauged by user searches and activity on the platform. As outlined in a press release issued on Tuesday, IMDb’s rankings are determined by data collected from over 250 million monthly visitors to the site, with the “STARmeter” chart reflecting the pages that garnered the most interest. The ranking celebrates the standout talents currently captivating audiences, based not only on their recent roles but their overall presence in the entertainment industry.

Kicking off the list is Rebecca Ferguson, who has carved a significant niche for herself after bursting onto the mainstream scene with her role in 2015’s “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.” Since then, Ferguson has showcased her versatility across various popular films, including “The Greatest Showman” and the critically acclaimed “Dune” series. Looking forward to 2024, she will reprise her roles in both “Dune: Part Two” and “Silo” Season 2, solidifying her status as a sought-after actress in Hollywood.

Next is Dafne Keen, who captured attention with her striking performance as Laura/X-23 in the blockbuster “Logan.” Following this breakout role, Keen expanded her repertoire with notable performances in series like “His Dark Materials.” Her upcoming roles in 2024, including the highly anticipated “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “The Acolyte,” indicate a promising trajectory in her career, positioning her among the most searched stars of the year.

The list continues with Eve Hewson, daughter of U2 frontman Bono, whose career took a significant turn with her role in the Netflix series “The Perfect Couple.” Beginning her acting journey in 2008, Hewson has appeared in projects such as “Bridge of Spies” and “Tesla.” As she gears up for 2024 with roles in “The Perfect Couple” and “Bad Sisters: Season 2,” her talent continues to draw the public’s interest, earning her a well-deserved spot on the top stars list.

Following Hewson is Nicola Couglan, who transitioned from an uncredited role to fame through her impactful performances in hit series like “Bridgerton” and “Derry Girls.” After making a splash in the first season of “Bridgerton,” Couglan is once again positioned for success in 2024 with her involvement in “Bridgerton: Season 3” and the project “Seize Them!” Her rising status reflects not only her talent but also her significant fan base, as evidenced by her ranking on IMDb’s STARmeter.

At the midpoint of the ranking is Barry Keoghan, whose journey in the film industry began in 2010 and surged with acclaimed performances in films like “Dunkirk” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.” With an impressive portfolio that includes notable series like “Chernobyl,” Keoghan is slated for significant roles in 2024, including “Masters of the Air” and “Bring Them Down.” His growing profile on IMDb underscores the industry’s interest in his unique talent and versatility.

The list includes other talents such as Glen Powell, Eiza González, Christin Milioti, Ella Purnell, and the top spot achiever Sydney Sweeney. Powell, well-known for his roles in “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Anyone But You,” consistently impresses audiences, while González traverses from soap operas in Mexico to Hollywood blockbusters. Milioti has showcased her prowess in series and films alike, and Purnell has captivated viewers with memorable performances from “Kick-Ass 2” to “Yellowjackets.” Finally, Sydney Sweeney, whose career launched in 2009, ascends to the top with notable appearances in acclaimed series like “Euphoria” and films like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Her anticipated roles in 2024’s “Madame Web” and “Immaculate” further secure her position as IMDb’s top star of the year, reflective of her breakout momentum and enduring popularity within the industry.