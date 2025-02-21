The French lender Société Generale (SG) has introduced its euro-backed stablecoin, EUR CoinVertible (EURCV), on the Stellar blockchain, marking a significant expansion in its multichain strategy and its commitment to digital currency compliance. This move aims to provide businesses and financial institutions with an secure, transparent, and scalable alternative for the euro, leveraging Stellar’s blockchain infrastructure to enhance efficiency and credibility in the European digital asset ecosystem.

Eurom CV, as part of Société Generale’s broader efforts to standardize regulated digital assets, represents a critical step toward aligning its financial services with the European Market in Crypto-A立面 (MiCA) regulations. By adopting EURCV, Société Generale is navigating a transition in financial innovation and participating in the evolving Multi-Crypto Strategy (MCS), which emphasizes the development of multi-chain systems across global financial institutions.

The EURCV is set to expand on Stellar, a leader in decentralizedpictured technologies, by utilizing Stellar’s high-speed, low-cost transactions and advanced features. Starting development on Ethereum (ETH) in Phase 1, EURCV will soon taps into Stellar’s unique ecosystem, benefiting from its scalability, connection with asset managers, and integration with the broader public blockchain Kuromal. These enhancements will enable EURCV to support faster, more reliable cross-border payments and practical applications for financial institutions.

The regulatory compliance of EURCV is a pivotal concern, as it is the first stablecoin in European markets to meet strictMiCA guidelines. This launch ensures that investors benefit from enhanced transparency, security, and trust in a rapidly evolving digital financial landscape. Moreover, the stablecoin’s adoption by banks and financial institutions will pave the way for further institutional growth and contributions to the European stablecoin ecosystem.

Georne Chatain, Chief Revenue Officer of Société Generale, highlighted the significance of EURCV’s expansion into the stablecoin market. “Stellar’s strength and industry connections align well with our mission to expand stablecoin adoption within the financial system,” Chatain stated. The partnership with Stellar represents a bold move in the “Digital Payments of the Future” agenda, aiming to catalynize a new era of blockchain-based financial solutions.

Meanwhile, Duke.Group’s investment into Société Generale and departments of the French Central Bank signals a growing interest in public blockchain technologies across Europe. The combined investment to date is ONE billion euros, underscoring Société Generale’s leadership in concatenative blockchain initiatives, including green bonds and recent repo transactions on the popular Stellar blockchain.

These developments underscore Société Generale’s strategic intent to modernize its financial services and integrate stablecoin technology with open, global sectors. By positioning itself as a key player in Europe’s ecosystem, the company is poised to drive innovation, create new industries, and strengthen the EU’s vulnerable digital payments network.