rewrite this title HIO Music Team Shares Its Vision for Decentralized Streaming, Launches 2nd Launchpad Raise on Fjord Foundry 

HIO Music has announced its 2nd fundraising round on Fjord Foundry, which marks a critical step toward the platform’s full-scale launch. Following the successful sale of $150,000 worth of tokens at a $10 million fully diluted valuation (FDV) last week, this raise is aimed at solidifying the platform’s financial foundation. The funds will be used to scale operations, enhance user experience and develop innovative features including staking, payments, and an AI-powered music discovery engine.

As the CEO of HIO Music Ryder Havdale put it, “For anyone interested in “building” (we’re now live on Apple, Google Play, and one of the first 50 dApps on Solana’s Saga) the future of music streaming ~ would love to have you in the mix!” The Fjord Foundry raise offers a unique chance to participate in HIO Music’s vision – by combining blockchain’s transparency with user-focused innovation, the platform is not just reshaping the music industry but creating a sustainable model for creators and listeners alike.

Formerly known as Helios, HIO Music features over six million licensed songs and a robust decentralized model. The platform is also actively expanding its music catalogue by targeting independent labels, such as the recently onboarded Merge Records, with plans to reach 100 million songs by late 2025.

Looking to the future, HIO Music aims to revolutionize how artists interact with fans and monetize their work. Upcoming features include an artist-driven social feed, NFT-based ticketing systems, and an advertising suite. These tools empower creators to diversify their revenue streams and foster meaningful fan engagement.

HIO Music is more than just a streaming platform—it’s a movement aimed at empowering creators and connecting fans. With the largest licensed music catalogue in the Web3 space, the platform is built on Solana, leveraging blockchain technology to enhance transparency and equity. Unlike traditional streaming services, HIO delivers 100% of subscription revenue directly to rights holders, ensuring artists and labels receive their fair share of earnings.

This innovative model goes hand-in-hand with its robust ecosystem of features. Weekly community quests within the app reward users with $HIO token airdrops, fostering a collaborative and incentivized community. By allowing fans to actively participate in an artist’s success, HIO bridges the gap between listeners and creators, transforming passive consumption into meaningful engagement.