Bithumb Lists Orderly Network, $ORDER Soars 90% in South Korea

South Korea’s prominent crypto exchange, Bithumb, has announced the exciting addition of Orderly Network (ORDER) on its KRW market, set to launch trading on December 3, 2024, at 3:00 PM, with an initial price of 239 Won. The announcement, which was disseminated through Bithumb’s official social media channels, highlights the exchange’s commitment to expanding its offerings, particularly in response to evolving user demand in the cryptocurrency landscape. This development may amplify investor interest, particularly given the current bullish momentum in the digital asset market.

In terms of operational specifics, Bithumb has outlined that deposits and withdrawals for ORDER will be enabled within two hours following the announcement’s release. However, trading will be constrained to the Ethereum network exclusively, meaning deposits via alternative blockchain networks are not permitted. This stipulation underscores the exchange’s focus on maintaining a streamlined transaction process while promoting the security and integrity of trades conducted on its platform.

The exchange has implemented a series of precautionary measures to maintain market stability, particularly in the initial trading period. For the first five minutes post-launch, buying orders will not be accepted, while selling orders will be confined to a price range of -10% to +100% of the listed base price. This tactical approach is typical of Bithumb’s operational protocols, aimed at reducing volatility and ensuring a controlled trading environment during the crucial launching phase of a new asset. Only after this initial duration will automatic transactions be permitted, allowing for a more predictable market response.

Moreover, Bithumb has cautioned users regarding the intricacies involved in the deposit and withdrawal processes. Investors are advised to be particularly vigilant about verifying their transaction details to avoid potential delays resulting from incorrect deposits. Refund processes for erroneous transactions may face significant hold-ups, emphasizing the importance of adhering closely to the exchange’s guidelines concerning address systems and the types of virtual assets that can be processed for deposits. Such diligence is crucial, especially in a market characterized by rapid changes and heightened risks.

The effects of Bithumb’s announcement were evident almost immediately, as the value of ORDER surged dramatically in a short period. Following the announcement, ORDER witnessed a remarkable spike of 90%, reaching a peak of $0.3082 before settling at $0.2909. This uptick in valuation is significant, with its market capitalization experiencing a staggering 205% increase, now standing at approximately $56.60 million. Such figures highlight not only the immediate investor enthusiasm surrounding ORDER but also the broader potential for growth within the cryptocurrency sphere, as evidenced by the asset’s overall market cap advancing to an impressive $60.53 million.

In conclusion, Bithumb’s strategic listing of Orderly Network on its KRW market signifies a noteworthy moment in the evolving cryptocurrency space. This initiative not only highlights Bithumb’s proactive stance in catering to the growing demand for diverse digital assets but also underscores the associated risks and considerations for investors. As the market continues to mature, adherence to diligent practices and a cautious approach to investment will be paramount for participants navigating this volatile yet exciting landscape. The initial performance of ORDER further demonstrates the dynamic nature of cryptocurrencies, indicating a potentially vibrant future for both the asset and its underlying project.