Ateez Becomes Part of an Elite Group with BTS and Stray Kids

Ateez Scores Second No. 1 on Billboard 200 with "Golden Hour: Part 2"

In a notable achievement for K-pop, Ateez has secured their second No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with their latest release, "Golden Hour: Part 2." This week’s ranking marks a significant milestone for the South Korean boy band, boosting their status among K-pop artists who have repeatedly claimed the top position. The group first reached this pinnacle in December 2023 with "The World EP.Fin: Will," making their current triumph in a span of less than 12 months indicative of their growing influence and popularity both in the U.S. and globally.

With this recent victory, Ateez joins an elite group of K-pop acts that have achieved multiple No. 1 rankings on the Billboard 200. They become only the third K-pop group to accomplish this feat, joining powerhouses BTS and Stray Kids. BTS leads the pack with six No. 1s but has not added to their total in over two years, while Stray Kids closely follow with five No. 1 albums, all achieved in the past three years. Unlike their predecessors, Stray Kids have a flawless record on the chart, with every project released so far reaching the top spot.

Ateez’s "Golden Hour: Part 2" debuted with an impressive total of nearly 184,000 equivalent album units sold, primarily driven by a strong interest in physical album purchases. This figure reflects the dedicated fanbase that Ateez has garnered, showing their eagerness not just to stream their music but to own it in tangible formats. Such consumption habits highlight the unique engagement K-pop artists receive from their fans, which is often dominated by a passion for physical albums, collectibles, and merchandise.

In addition to clinching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, Ateez’s new album also made significant debuts across various other Billboard charts this week. "Golden Hour: Part 2" soared to the top of the World Albums chart, marking the band’s eighth leader in that category. Furthermore, they secured the No. 1 position on the Top Album Sales chart with four of their collections reaching the summit over time. Such performances underscore Ateez’s prowess in the K-pop genre and their adaptability in the ever-changing music market.

Beyond the charts, the success of "Golden Hour: Part 2" emphasizes the continuing impact of K-pop on the Western music scene. Acts like Ateez, BTS, and Stray Kids demonstrate that K-pop is more than just a fleeting trend; it represents an evolving genre with artists who consistently push boundaries and gain commercial success. As Ateez and other K-pop stars continue to break records, they forge a path for fellow artists in a competitive global industry.

As K-pop continues to penetrate mainstream markets, the future looks bright for Ateez and their contemporaries. With their growing chart success and thriving fan engagement, it’s likely that Ateez won’t be the last group to achieve multiple Billboard 200 titles. The evolving landscape of the music industry suggests there could be more record-breaking moments ahead for K-pop, as both fans and artists remain passionate and committed to the genre’s expansion globally.